Staff Reporters
22 hours ago

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

The short film was developed with Viddsee and is inspired by true events from POSB staff and customers, with an aim to illustrate the brand’s commitment and dedication to community service.

Photo: DBS
DBS/POSB have produced a seven-minute short film that aims to shine a spotlight on positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day. 
 
Titled ‘Just Next Door’, the sentimental film is inspired by the real life story of Florence Ang, a POSB employee, who helped her neighbour in a difficult time, and showed how a community comes together to care for each other.
 
 
The heartwarming narrative follows Ah Ma, an elderly woman and her son Ryan, a young adult in his early 20s, who is struggling to balance work and life. Ryan often gets impatient with his Ah Ma's increasing forgetfulness. But unbeknownst to him, she has recently been diagnosed with mild dementia.
 
Things come to a head on National Day when Ah Ma leaves the house but can't remember anything about the neighbourhood she grew up in, not even her neighbour Florence. Even though she locates the POSB ATM, she can't recall how to use it. With a queue of people building behind her getting increasingly irate, and Ryan not being able to return her calls, a panicky situation ensues. 
 
However, Florence, a POSB employee, arrives to offer assistance at that precise moment. As a good neighbour, Florence goes above and beyond to take Ah Ma to the wet market so she may get some ingredients in addition to assisting her with the ATM.
 
The film was developed with Viddsee and is inspired by true events from POSB staff and customers with an aim to illustrate the brand’s commitment and dedication to community service, championing the promise of "Neighbours First, Bankers Second." 
 
A spokesperson for DBS said they hope the film will foster understanding, community service and kindness, and serve as a reminder to Singaporeans that collectively, we all have a role to play in society and embracing the true meaning of patriotism, which lies in our everyday actions.
 
 
 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

