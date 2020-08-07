How brands and agencies are celebrating Singapore National Day

As Singapore gears up for a weekend of NDP festivities, many in the city-state will once look forward to fireworks, plane and helicopter fly-overs and broadcast performances, even though the usual parades and mass live events will be made virtual this year.

For what has been a challenging year, many view National Day as an opportunity to have some fun and let off steam, while others are using the occasion to give back to the community.

Here's a snapshot of what some brands and agencies are doing.

BBH launches film and fundraising campaign with ItsRainingRaincoats for migrant workers

No group has been more adversely affected by COVID-19 in Singapore as migrant workers who are unable to work and trapped in dorms, facing significant health (both physical and psychological) and financial challenges. To help generate support for migrant workers, BBH Singapore has launched a #ThankYouForOurHome campaign that runs until the end of the National Day weekend in conjunction with migrant worker relief organisation ItsRainingRaincoats.

It includes a film on their Facebook page that taps into one of the most well-loved National Day songs, Home, sung by Aarika Lee, to remind Singaporeans of migrant workers' plight and the integral role they have played in building Singapore. Freeflow Productions and Fuse Adventures in Audio were part of the film production.

The campaign aims to raise funds for migrant workers via the Ray of Hope Initiative, a member of the National Council of Social Services and donations can be made here. ItsRainingRaincoats donations allow the organisation to deliver food, dry goods, data card top-ups and other essential items with 100% of the proceeds directly benefitting the workers.

Wild about Singapore's hawkers

Singapore-based creative agency Wild wanted to celebrate National Day in a special way by paying tribute to unsung heroes who fuel Singapore—the hawkers. As a thank you to them, Wild has designed three hawker-themed tees and distributed them as gifts to over 200 hawkers near the Wild office at Tiong Bahru and Redhill Food Centres.

At the same time, the tees are being sold on the Wild Advertising Official Store on Shopee to raise funds for a meaningful cause. Proceeds from T-shirt sales are donated to Secondmeal, a non-profit organisation that provides meals to those in need.

Hashtag Interactive creates Instagram filter for National Day songs

Since this is the first time that Singaporeans will not gather for a big parade and instead will be celebrating across different venues throughout the island, including their homes, Hashtag Interactive wants to unite people through song and technology.

Featuring National Day songs that have defined Singapore for decades, Hashtag Interactive has created a fun Instagram filter that takes Singaporeans down memory lane and features songs made popular by Zubir Said, Tanya Chua, 53A and more. To try out the filter head over to Hashtag Interactive on Instagram.

Shopee lets you siam the ERP, as its National Day sale is all fun and games

Shopee is letting Singaporeans have a little fun with their shopping this weekend by paying tribute to some of the most iconic Singaporean landmarks and experiences with special adaptations of Shopee games during its National Day Sale, running from now to 10 August.

From the much-dreaded ERP, old-school mama shops, to enjoying satay at Lau Pa Sat, Shopee is looking to "celebrate what makes us truly Singaporean" through gaming.

In Shopee Poly you take a trip around Singapore on the MRT, earning Shopee coins and cashback vouchers. The Mama Shop edition of Shopee Candy helps you relive your childhood memories as you clear the candies and stand a chance to win Grab vouchers and prizes. And Shopee Flappy highlights every Singaporean car owner’s struggle to siam the ERP by putting your siam-ing skills to the test by tapping the screen to avoid as many ERPs to be entered to win new AirPods.

Trouble is brewing on National Day

Homegrown beer brand Trouble Brewing has come out with a limited-edition National Day Singapore Lager label along with National Day discounts on beer and merchandise.