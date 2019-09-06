Faaez Samadi

Send feedback to Faaez Samadi.
“We want to be 100 years young”: AIA CMO
Marketing
Sep 6, 2019
Faaez Samadi

“We want to be 100 years young”: AIA CMO

The insurer is celebrating its centennial this year, and Stuart Spencer is already focused on how the brand can get ahead in the next century.

Singapore’s Top 100 Brands: Nike and Coca-Cola on the rise
Marketing
Aug 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Singapore’s Top 100 Brands: Nike and Coca-Cola on ...

The Lion City maintains its penchant for mostly global brands with a few home favourites thrown in.

NTUC Fairprice and 100 Plus feel the love from Singaporeans
Digital
Aug 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

NTUC Fairprice and 100 Plus feel the love from ...

Both brands, while very different, use both heritage and relevance to put other local brands in the shade.

Bringing back the bling: Luxury brands on the rise in Singapore
Country Rankings
Aug 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Bringing back the bling: Luxury brands on the rise ...

Experience and accessibility the key to Singaporeans rekindling their love for the finer stuff.

Malaysia’s Top 100 Brands: Global brands dominate
Marketing
Aug 12, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Malaysia’s Top 100 Brands: Global brands dominate

Consistency is the order of the day for Malaysian consumers, with a few notable exceptions.

AirAsia & Maybank streets ahead of rival Malaysian brands
Marketing
Aug 12, 2019
Faaez Samadi

AirAsia & Maybank streets ahead of rival Malaysian ...

Both brands continue to resonate strongest with consumers for reasons of pride and product.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia