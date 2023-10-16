DBS and Citibank banking services outage angers customers in Singapore

Customers of DBS and Citibank in Singapore faced a frustrating weekend as online banking and payment services were unavailable for many hours on Saturday, October 14 due to an issue at a common data centre used by the banks. The outage also affected DBS ATM services and some services in the Philippines, Hong Kong, and India.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it was informed of the matter by the banks on Saturday afternoon.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the service disruptions were caused by an issue at a common data centre that is used by the banks,” the MAS said in a statement. “MAS has been following up closely with the banks, as they work towards a full resumption of their services, and provide timely communications and support to affected customers.”

The following day DBS posted an update on its Facebook page to say that all services had returned to normal. However, customers took to social media to air their frustration.

"11pm still haven't been fixed.... Breaking the record this time?" One netizen commented on a Facebook post.

"Shopping today made me very embarrassed, not everyone will see Facebook notifications to realise that your credit cards aren't working," another commented.

Banking outages have plagued DBS in recent months. The disruption on Saturday comes after customers faced processing delays when using one of its payment services last month.

Back in March, DBS experienced an outage that lasted for almost 10 hours. The regulator stated at the time that it took seriously the dependability of banks' essential IT systems and had ordered DBS to undertake an extensive investigation and report its findings.



As the largest lender in Singapore, DBS, was also subject to stricter capital requirements in May 2023 as a result of "unacceptable" issues with its online services, according to the regulator

The incident brought to mind the bank's outage from November 2021, which was among the greatest digital interruptions it had experienced in the previous decade.

According to MAS regulations, financial institutions must make sure that each essential system's maximum unscheduled downtime does not exceed four hours during any 12-month period. After Saturday's outage, DBS and Citigroup later said their banking facilities have resumed after a technical issue at the Equinix Inc. data centre used by the lenders was resolved.