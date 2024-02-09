The Work Advertising
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

DBS unveils a scent-sational new way to celebrate this Lunar New Year

One of Asia's largest banks, DBS has partnered with The Secret Little Agency and Oo La Lab this festive season to give customers a whiff of wealth and prosperity...literally.

Photo: All images courtesy of TSLA.
Photo: All images courtesy of TSLA.

In a fragrant twist to the Lunar New Year celebrations, DBS, one of Asia's most prominent banks, has introduced a limited-edition scential offering: the Huat Eau De Parfum.

Drawing inspiration from the scent of new banknotes—yes that's right, actual money—the parfum is designed to add an element of 'Huat'—a term associated with prosperity and good fortune, into the holiday celebrations.

Photo: Courtesy of TSLA

The fragrance was developed in collaboration with The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) and crafted by perfume specialists at Oo La Lab. The aim was to encapsulate the unique aroma associated with newly-minted currency and the festive smells of red packets and greeting cards.

"Fragrance plays a powerful role in storytelling and creating memorable experiences. In an era where digital gifting is on the rise, the Huat Eau De Parfum introduces a novel sensory layer to the tradition, making it more enjoyable and engaging," said Nicholas Ye and Mavis Neo, co-chief creative officers at TSLA.

"We aimed to recreate the distinctive scent of prosperity, combining aldehydes, ink, and soft musk to evoke the essence of new banknotes and the festive season," added Dan Terry Jacobson, founder of Oo La Lab.

To make the holiday even more special, DBS/POSB is distributing 2,500 bottles of this unique perfume to its customers. This move pairs perfectly with the bank's increasingly popular QR Ang Bao gifting feature, a digital take on the traditional New Year monetary gift.

This year, the QR Ang Bao also comes with a new twist—a slot-in design that mimics the classic experience of opening a traditional Ang Bao. By adding a touch of the Huat Eau De Parfum, givers can elevate this modern gifting method, allowing recipients to embrace in the fragrance of prosperity as they discover their digital gift.

"By integrating this scent with our QR Ang Bao, we hope to enrich the digital gifting experience for our customers during the Chinese New Year," shared Lim Bee Bee, the head of marketing for Consumer Banking Group (Singapore) at DBS Bank.

The perfume will be available for free at selected locations and events, including the bank’s pop-up ATMs and the River Hongbao 2024. Participants can use their DBS PayLah app for sending a QR Ang Bao or eGift. 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player

1 Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player

Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China

2 Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

3 WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

4 APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

Ex-M&C Saatchi Singapore MD Madina Kalyayeva joins Tilt

5 Ex-M&C Saatchi Singapore MD Madina Kalyayeva joins Tilt

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

6 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

From stuck to sizzle: How Ajinomoto turned a customer complaint into a culinary community

7 From stuck to sizzle: How Ajinomoto turned a customer complaint into a culinary community

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Yum Brands, Swatch and Dyson put media duties with GroupM China under review

9 Yum Brands, Swatch and Dyson put media duties with GroupM China under review

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

10 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

Related Articles

Ikea Singapore appoints The Secret Little Agency as creative agency of record
Oct 26, 2023
Staff Reporters

Ikea Singapore appoints The Secret Little Agency as ...

'You don’t need a degree in empathy, you already care': TSLA partners with AIC in playful recruitment campaign
Aug 28, 2023
Matthew Keegan

'You don’t need a degree in empathy, you already ...

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer
Jul 31, 2023
Rahat Kapur

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major ...

Happy Lunar New Year from Campaign Asia-Pacific!
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Happy Lunar New Year from Campaign Asia-Pacific!

Just Published

Five things you need to know when creating health campaigns in China
1 day ago
Feiyan Shen

Five things you need to know when creating health ...

VML Health Shanghai's CEO Feiyan Shen and strategic director Sherry Gao, map out their top recommendations for those wanting to tap into health communications in China in the Year of the Dragon.

Privacy and employee readiness still barriers to brands and agencies embracing AI
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

Privacy and employee readiness still barriers to ...

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: The concluding results in a three-part survey series by Forrester and Campaign Asia-Pacific reveal concerns around copyright, IP protection, and employee adaptability as key barriers to the broader utilisation of Gen AI by brands and agencies alike.

Why Hong Kong's AIA Carnival is becoming a sponsorship powerhouse
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

Why Hong Kong's AIA Carnival is becoming a ...

After a four-year hiatus, the AIA Carnival has returned to Hong Kong's harbourfront with no shortage of visitors and interest. Campaign explores how sponsors have proved critical to the event's continued success.

Happy Lunar New Year from Campaign Asia-Pacific!
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Happy Lunar New Year from Campaign Asia-Pacific!

The editorial team would like to thank you for all the support this last year, and wish you good fortune for the year ahead. We'll be taking a break to welcome a new moon and the Year of the Dragon, resuming publication on February 14.