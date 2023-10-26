Ikea Singapore appoints The Secret Little Agency as creative agency of record

Ikea Singapore has appointed independent creative agency The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) as its new lead creative agency of record, following a highly competitive closed-door pitch.

Celebrating 45 years since opening its first store in Singapore in 1978, Ikea is the world’s largest home furnishing retailer, with 460 stores in more than 60 countries. Prior to this appointment, creative duties for Ikea Singapore were helmed by TBWA Singapore.

TSLA's remit will include all integrated campaigns, marketing strategy, product campaigns, digital and social communications development, and more. This win is an expansion of Ikea's growing relationship with The Secret Little Agency and Mother globally, with Mother London leading creative duties for Ikea United Kingdom and Ireland.

The latest appointment is yet another feather in TSLA's hat, who were appointed the global agency of record for Star Alliance—the world's largest airline alliance in August this year following a six-month long competitive pitch. TSLA is the first APAC-based agency to be appointed as global AOR for the airline group. The remit includes global brand and marketing strategy, along with communications development that includes brand and product campaigns.

The major win comes on the heels of leadership changes earlier in the year at TSLA first reported by Campaign that has seen co-founders shift responsibilities. Nicholas Ye once again returned to focus on the creative process, sharing the reins as co-chief creative officer with Mavis Neo as Eunice Tan shifted from helming strategy to become CEO.

Speaking of their Ikea Singapore appointment, Ye and Mavis shared: “We are looking forward to stepping into a new era of inspired creativity together with Ikea. Like all creatives, we are restless to realise the creative opportunity that Ikea presents, but not without staying focused on being real strategic allies to Ikea here and wherever they need."

“After going through the competitive pitch and creative response process, The Secret Little Agency demonstrated strong strategic thinking, a solid knowledge of the Ikea Brand, the Ikea Tone of Voice and were a great values and culture fit. Their mindset of being a creative company that solves problems in surprising and entertaining ways sits very well with Ikea—a vision-driven home furnishing retailer,” added Nigel Richardson, Head of Marketing, Ikea Southeast Asia.