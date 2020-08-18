the secret little agency

Women to Watch 2020: Eunice Tan, The Secret Little Agency
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Eunice Tan’s major work for clients such as DBS, EDB, KFC and Netflix first piqued our interest, but her achievements don’t stop there.

An endlessly charming animation for POSB Singapore
Jun 30, 2020
Ad Nut

TSLA once again strikes gold, this time with a children’s storybook come to life.

Circles.Life tries to sort out WFH bedlam with Emergency Wardrobe filters
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

From baby vomit to Dorito Dust, this tool wants users to be at least professionally "dressed" when their turn comes to speak up.

'Easiest telco ever' puts kids, grandparents in customer-service roles
Jun 23, 2020
Ad Nut

Circles.Life recruits some new customer-service agents in a delightful and admirably clear campaign by The Secret Little Agency.

No lights, cameras, or action: How adland is adapting to production interruption
Apr 1, 2020
Matthew Miller

COVID-19's waves of disruption have torn through the business of ad production, upending plans and leaving agencies and production houses to pick up the pieces. We look at coping mechanisms for the current situation, as well as potential long-lasting impacts.

Why is there a strange human-cat roaming Singapore?
Feb 21, 2020
Ad Nut

EXCLUSIVE: If you think you've woken up in the middle of the movie 'Cats', you can thank/blame telco Circles.Life.

