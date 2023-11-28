News Media PR Marketing Customer Experience The Work
BTS launches experiential pop-up experience in Singapore

The pop-up store has been held in global cities, including Jakarta, London, Sydney, and now Singapore.

Viral South Korean pop group BTS has launched their pop-up store in Singapore, entitled ‘BTS Pop-Up: Space of BTS.’ 

The event, which has been created by Singapore-based The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) and its South Korean partner Innocean, will be held from November 25, 2023 to January 21, 2024. 

The experiential pop-up marks the inaugural collaboration between the two agencies since they first inked their strategic alliance last year.

BTS are known for their dynamic performances, unwavering fandom and catchy lyrics, having captivated audiences worldwide and far transcending the traditional boundaries of K-pop.  

The group, consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, has left a lasting impact on the global music scene. Their last performance in Singapore was a sold-out event at the National Stadium in 2019, with Suga recently returning for a solo performance in June 2023. 

The pop-up will offer an immersive experience into the world of BTS. Located in the vibrant Orchard Road area, the venue will feature a variety of programs and activities over two months. Fans can expect to be transported into BTS' universe, with dedicated spaces offering Instagram-worthy experiences. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @btsph_official

The pop-up will also feature a range of exclusive merchandise, designed to reflect the everyday charm and heritage of Singapore. Fans can anticipate a collection of items that are exclusive to this event. 

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore over 250 products, including apparel, accessories, stationery, and lifestyle items from various BTS collections.  

Highlights include the Artist-made Collection by BTS, the BTS Special 8 Photo-Folio, and official merchandise from individual members, which are currently sold out on the Weverse Shop.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @dxuexues

In addition, fans can acquire sold-out concert merchandise from Suga’s Agust D Solo Tour ‘D-Day’ and other BTS concerts. 

The event will also offer photo opportunities, including the latest 2023 BTS Festa family portrait and an LED-lit BTS logo, allowing fans to create and capture memories. 

"We're excited to be working with our partners Innocean to bring the love of BTS to Singapore and Southeast Asia," said Min Ng, general manager at TSLA.

"This is the very first outcome of our strategic partnership, especially at a time where the whole world is experiencing what seems to be a Korean renaissance in culture."

