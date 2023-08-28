Advertising The Work
Matthew Keegan
1 day ago

'You don’t need a degree in empathy, you already care': TSLA partners with AIC in playful recruitment campaign

The Secret Little Agency launches a witty recruitment campaign with Agency for Integrated Care, aimed at demystifying misconceptions surrounding community care jobs.

'You don’t need a degree in empathy, you already care': TSLA partners with AIC in playful recruitment campaign
‘You simply just need to care’ is the main message behind a campaign developed in partnership with Singapore’s Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) and The Secret Little Agency (TSLA), aimed at driving recruitment for community care jobs in the city state. 
 
The campaign was developed with the intention of dispelling myths about community care careers, and reminding Singaporeans of the one essential qualification for working in community care: You just need to care. 
 
 
Playful in nature, the ads inject a bit of wit towards debunking the perceived barriers to community care work that deter potential candidates from applying—the most common misconception being that specific skills and aptitude are necessary for a career in community care, leading to people feeling inadequate for the job. 
 
“We understood that for many, a career in community care can appear daunting. We knew that it was necessary that we break down the barriers and preconceived notions people had about such careers,” said Eva Lim, AIC's director for Integrated Communications and Marketing.
 
She added: “Care is already inside all of us; we hope through this campaign, more and more people heed the call and feel inspired to build fulfilling careers in community care together with us.”
 
The highly contextual campaign draws inspiration from old-school classified ads, featuring prominent “Now Hiring” leading headlines, but adds a playful twist by highlighting everyday acts of care that we all observe in our daily lives as potential qualifications for the job—from giving up your seats on the MRT, to friendly chats with strangers—highlighting human habits and quirks as proof of the skills that everyone has within them to pursue a career in care.
 
 
“Visually, we wanted to make sure that these ‘recruitment ads’ were inviting, and immediately capturing the attention of our audience. It was imperative that our campaign had immediate resonance, and helped people feel ‘Oh yes, that could be me!’,” said a spokesperson from TSLA.
 
“Both the art direction and copy was thoughtfully crafted to give us the freedom to be as contextual as possible based on the placements we had planned, ensuring precise targeting of our potential candidates, while bringing smiles to those who encounter our ads.”
 
The campaign runs until the end September 2023, with placements all over the country; from out-of-home placements at bus stops, train stations, kopitiams, to digital and social, and even radio commercials. 
 
Campaign's take: Given that community care work lacks the perceived glamour, high pay and desirability that other professions rely on to attract talent, advertising for careers in care is not always the easiest sell. TSLA and AIC achieve the right tone with this campaign by cleverly highlighting everyday acts of care with playful copy that takes the edge off an industry that’s often perceived as intimidating and extremely serious.
 
It’s simple but effective, and will no doubt help towards demystifying misconceptions surrounding community care jobs, making a career in care seem less daunting and achievable.
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

3 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

4 K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

5 Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 14, 2023

6 Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 14, 2023

HSBC bats for belonging to woo overseas students with cricketer Virat Kohli

7 HSBC bats for belonging to woo overseas students with cricketer Virat Kohli

Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

8 Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

9 SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

10 YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

Related Articles

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer
Jul 31, 2023
Rahat Kapur

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major ...

TSLA expands Junk's focus, hires Fabian Tan to lead shop
Jan 13, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

TSLA expands Junk's focus, hires Fabian Tan to lead ...

TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance
Aug 22, 2023
Staff Reporters

TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

Grain chooses The Secret Little Agency
May 15, 2019
Matthew Miller

Grain chooses The Secret Little Agency

Just Published

Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO
8 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests ...

As generative AI's potential assumes extinction-level threats for industries, Bolloré chats exclusively with Campaign Asia-Pacific about 'doubling down on human creativity' and their Asia plans ahead of his tenth anniversary as leader.

How luxury brands are wooing the new-age consumer
8 hours ago
Anupama Sajeet

How luxury brands are wooing the new-age consumer

We deep dive into the high-end, as premium goes digital and luxury shopping sees a surge in India in recent times.

Deliveroo launches new ad platform in Hong Kong
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Deliveroo launches new ad platform in Hong Kong

Advertisers will now be able to invest in Deliveroo's owned and operated media through their trade marketing budgets.

Prism+ TV ads bring viewers too close for comfort
9 hours ago
Ad Nut

Prism+ TV ads bring viewers too close for comfort

The Singaporean consumer electronics brand pushes boundaries in its latest campaign by MullenLowe, to show how closely its television screens bring viewers to the action.