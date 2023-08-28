'You don’t need a degree in empathy, you already care': TSLA partners with AIC in playful recruitment campaign

‘You simply just need to care’ is the main message behind a campaign developed in partnership with Singapore’s Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) and The Secret Little Agency (TSLA), aimed at driving recruitment for community care jobs in the city state.

The campaign was developed with the intention of dispelling myths about community care careers, and reminding Singaporeans of the one essential qualification for working in community care: You just need to care.

Playful in nature, the ads inject a bit of wit towards debunking the perceived barriers to community care work that deter potential candidates from applying—the most common misconception being that specific skills and aptitude are necessary for a career in community care, leading to people feeling inadequate for the job.

“We understood that for many, a career in community care can appear daunting. We knew that it was necessary that we break down the barriers and preconceived notions people had about such careers,” said Eva Lim, AIC's director for Integrated Communications and Marketing.

She added: “Care is already inside all of us; we hope through this campaign, more and more people heed the call and feel inspired to build fulfilling careers in community care together with us.”

The highly contextual campaign draws inspiration from old-school classified ads, featuring prominent “Now Hiring” leading headlines, but adds a playful twist by highlighting everyday acts of care that we all observe in our daily lives as potential qualifications for the job—from giving up your seats on the MRT, to friendly chats with strangers—highlighting human habits and quirks as proof of the skills that everyone has within them to pursue a career in care.

“Visually, we wanted to make sure that these ‘recruitment ads’ were inviting, and immediately capturing the attention of our audience. It was imperative that our campaign had immediate resonance, and helped people feel ‘Oh yes, that could be me!’,” said a spokesperson from TSLA.

“Both the art direction and copy was thoughtfully crafted to give us the freedom to be as contextual as possible based on the placements we had planned, ensuring precise targeting of our potential candidates, while bringing smiles to those who encounter our ads.”

The campaign runs until the end September 2023, with placements all over the country; from out-of-home placements at bus stops, train stations, kopitiams, to digital and social, and even radio commercials.

Campaign's take: Given that community care work lacks the perceived glamour, high pay and desirability that other professions rely on to attract talent, advertising for careers in care is not always the easiest sell. TSLA and AIC achieve the right tone with this campaign by cleverly highlighting everyday acts of care with playful copy that takes the edge off an industry that’s often perceived as intimidating and extremely serious.

It’s simple but effective, and will no doubt help towards demystifying misconceptions surrounding community care jobs, making a career in care seem less daunting and achievable.