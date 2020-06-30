tsla
An endlessly charming animation for POSB Singapore
TSLA once again strikes gold, this time with a children’s storybook come to life.
'Easiest telco ever' puts kids, grandparents in customer-service roles
Circles.Life recruits some new customer-service agents in a delightful and admirably clear campaign by The Secret Little Agency.
Satisfy your virtual hunger with a virtual food delivery on Animal Crossing
Enjoy virtual snacks brought to you by a virtual fleet of Deliveroo riders.
Singapore NHB and TSLA invited everyone to the feast
The National Heritage Board's campaign included virtual Iftar and a live concert.
Why is there a strange human-cat roaming Singapore?
EXCLUSIVE: If you think you've woken up in the middle of the movie 'Cats', you can thank/blame telco Circles.Life.
Does the DBS Paylah app make it too easy to give CNY red packets?
The 'Huat Ah' guy returns, in a new CNY ad for DBS by The Secret Little Agency and Sweetshop director Simon Cracknell.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins