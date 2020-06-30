tsla

An endlessly charming animation for POSB Singapore
Jun 30, 2020
Ad Nut

An endlessly charming animation for POSB Singapore

TSLA once again strikes gold, this time with a children’s storybook come to life.

'Easiest telco ever' puts kids, grandparents in customer-service roles
Jun 23, 2020
Ad Nut

'Easiest telco ever' puts kids, grandparents in customer-service roles

Circles.Life recruits some new customer-service agents in a delightful and admirably clear campaign by The Secret Little Agency.

Satisfy your virtual hunger with a virtual food delivery on Animal Crossing
May 28, 2020
Ad Nut

Satisfy your virtual hunger with a virtual food delivery on Animal Crossing

Enjoy virtual snacks brought to you by a virtual fleet of Deliveroo riders.

Singapore NHB and TSLA invited everyone to the feast
May 25, 2020
Ad Nut

Singapore NHB and TSLA invited everyone to the feast

The National Heritage Board's campaign included virtual Iftar and a live concert.

Why is there a strange human-cat roaming Singapore?
Feb 21, 2020
Ad Nut

Why is there a strange human-cat roaming Singapore?

EXCLUSIVE: If you think you've woken up in the middle of the movie 'Cats', you can thank/blame telco Circles.Life.

Does the DBS Paylah app make it too easy to give CNY red packets?
Jan 15, 2020
Ad Nut

Does the DBS Paylah app make it too easy to give CNY red packets?

The 'Huat Ah' guy returns, in a new CNY ad for DBS by The Secret Little Agency and Sweetshop director Simon Cracknell.

