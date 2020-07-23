moves and wins

OMD snags Natural Diamond Council China account
Jul 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

EXCLUSIVE: OMD Shanghai takes over account, thought to be worth US$10 million, from incumbent Starcom.

Claire Beale leaves Campaign after more than two decades
Jul 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

Beale said working on magazine has been 'immense privilege'.

Alex Khan relocates from Singapore to UK to become Unruly MD
May 29, 2020
Omar Oakes

Khan will focus on strengthening company's offering as unified platform for cross-screen video media services.

UM named global AOR for all Energizer Holdings brands
May 28, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Some of the company's brands include Energizer, Armor All, Eveready and Rayovac.

Ex-Disney executive joins ByteDance as COO
May 19, 2020
Carol Huang

ByteDance took another step on its globalisation process by hiring Disney-veteran Kevin Mayer for operation.

Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO
Feb 27, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, succeeds him.

