moves and wins
Jul 23, 2020
OMD snags Natural Diamond Council China account
EXCLUSIVE: OMD Shanghai takes over account, thought to be worth US$10 million, from incumbent Starcom.
Jul 21, 2020
Claire Beale leaves Campaign after more than two decades
Beale said working on magazine has been 'immense privilege'.
May 29, 2020
Alex Khan relocates from Singapore to UK to become Unruly MD
Khan will focus on strengthening company's offering as unified platform for cross-screen video media services.
May 28, 2020
UM named global AOR for all Energizer Holdings brands
Some of the company's brands include Energizer, Armor All, Eveready and Rayovac.
May 19, 2020
Ex-Disney executive joins ByteDance as COO
ByteDance took another step on its globalisation process by hiring Disney-veteran Kevin Mayer for operation.
Feb 27, 2020
Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO
Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, succeeds him.
