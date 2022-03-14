Marketing PR News
Aleda Stam
19 hours ago

Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

O'Keeffe spent the last 25 years at Edelman, where she served as chief talent officer of the US, Canada and Latin America and most recently as global CTO of practices, sectors and clients.

Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

Ogilvy has appointed Edelman’s Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer. 

O'Keeffe will spearhead all of Ogilvy's global experience, strategy and operations for its employees, including employee attraction and retention, performance management, leadership development and learning. 

O'Keeffe is replacing London-based global chief people officer Jag Dhanji, who is set to leave the role at the end of March. O’Keeffe will be based in Chicago and report to global CEO Andy Main and global president Devika Bulchandani. 

O'Keeffe's appointment is part of Main's plans of focusing on developing Ogilvy's workforce while "attracting and retaining the best and most diverse talent in the industry."

"I am always impressed when a company puts people and culture at the center of their growth strategy, and that is exactly what Ogilvy has done," O'Keeffe said. "I’ve watched the progressive hires, the exciting wins and the creative awards of the past year and knew I wanted to be a part of that momentum. I’m honored and excited to be joining Ogilvy and can’t wait to contribute to the continued success."

O'Keefe has spent the last 25 years at Edelman, where she served as chief talent officer of the U.S., Canada and Latin America and most recently as global chief talent officer of practices, sectors and clients. 

O'Keeffe worked directly with Edelman’s executive committee to create and implement programs that facilitated talent retention and organizational development. She also enhanced paid-time-off policies, increased parental leave, improved career development processes and created a candidate assessment program that formalized talent acquisition processes to drive progress towards the company's DE&I goals.

O’Keefe’s former Edelman colleague Marie-Claire Barker joined Ogilvy’s WPP sister agency GroupM this year as global chief people officer.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

1 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

2 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Singtel names new creative lead agency

4 Singtel names new creative lead agency

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

5 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

L'Oreal awards performance-agency ecommerce remits for four Southeast Asian markets

6 L'Oreal awards ecommerce remits for four SEA markets

The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

7 The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

9 Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

10 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Related Articles

Edelman hires Karima Zmerli as global head of performance and predictive intelligence
Digital
Apr 28, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Edelman hires Karima Zmerli as global head of ...

Ogilvy relaunches in New Zealand under fresh leadership team
Digital
Jun 22, 2021
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy relaunches in New Zealand under fresh ...

Ogilvy Experience taps Kaleeta McDade as global ECD
Advertising
May 25, 2021
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy Experience taps Kaleeta McDade as global ECD

Ogilvy named global creative agency for World of Hyatt
Advertising
May 5, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Ogilvy named global creative agency for World of Hyatt

Just Published

Saatchi & Saatchi leads APAC winners in Warc Creative 100
Advertising
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Saatchi & Saatchi leads APAC winners in Warc ...

'Donation dollar', from the agency's Melbourne office, lands at No. 3 among the world's 100 most awarded campaigns.

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

Greater China CEO Tze Kiat Tan will take over the regional leadership role, and the agency has also promoted two additional Greater China executives.

Are social platforms complicit in climate-change misinformation?
Digital
13 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Are social platforms complicit in climate-change ...

Online platforms continue to rely on fossil-fuel companies for paid advertising, even as they roll out policies against climate-change misinformation. Where should the line be drawn?

Tech MVP 2022 opens for entries
Advertising
14 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2022 opens for entries

Nominations are now open for the most exceptional technical talent within the marcomms industry and the most innovative products from Asia-Pacific.