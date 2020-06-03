edelman

Edelman to cut 390 staff globally due to pandemic impact
Jun 3, 2020
Arvind Hickman

Edelman is reducing its global workforce by nearly 7% as the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic completely erode its profit margin.

Where do Chinese brands go from here?
May 18, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

SOUNDING BOARD: COVID-19 has affected global trust in China, so we asked experts whether this might affect the fate of international Chinese brands, such as Huawei and TikTok.

Consumers are putting brands on notice over coronavirus behaviour, study finds
Apr 1, 2020
Danny Rogers

Special edition of Edelman Trust Barometer found consumers want brands to act differently during crisis.

Officials and journalists 'least trusted' for coronavirus news: Edelman
Mar 17, 2020
John Harrington

Sixty-three percent of respondents said they would believe information from their employers after one or two exposures, versus 58% for a government website and 51% for traditional media.

Edelman poaches McCann's Lee Maicon to lead global strategy
Mar 17, 2020
Lindsay Stein

"This really completes the building of what we hope is the communications firm of the future..."

Where are the women CEOs in PR?
Mar 5, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

While PR may be a female-dominated industry, the number of women often taper off higher up the ranks. We ask agency leaders about this phenomenon.

