ogilvy

Amazon deploys the power of song to win over small businesses in India
Aug 13, 2020
Ad Nut

Shop owners sing the praises of Amazon's platform in a hard-to-resist campaign by Ogilvy.

Ogilvy lists creativity and inclusivity as top priorities under Andy Main
Jul 28, 2020
Gurjit Degun

On his first day, Main speaks of 'seismic change' in a memo to staff.

Milo positions itself as a sports drink in Vietnam
Jul 10, 2020
Ad Nut

The beverage brand seemingly takes a page from Nike in a campaign from Ogilvy Vietnam and Sweetshop director Noah Conopask.

Lions Live 2020: 'Stay around keep your wicket intact, we're going to win this one' - Piyush Pandey
Jun 25, 2020
Raahil Chopra

The worldwide CCO of Ogilvy states how the agency has functioned through the pandemic and shares learnings from the past three months

Ogilvy nabs Deloitte Digital boss Andy Main to be next global CEO
Jun 24, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Main succeeds John Seifert, who announced plan to step down in April.

A young eco warrior's sustainability pledge strikes the right notes
Jun 10, 2020
Ad Nut

Individual activism may help draw the attention of large corporates to looming eco disasters.

