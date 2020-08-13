ogilvy
Amazon deploys the power of song to win over small businesses in India
Shop owners sing the praises of Amazon's platform in a hard-to-resist campaign by Ogilvy.
Ogilvy lists creativity and inclusivity as top priorities under Andy Main
On his first day, Main speaks of 'seismic change' in a memo to staff.
Milo positions itself as a sports drink in Vietnam
The beverage brand seemingly takes a page from Nike in a campaign from Ogilvy Vietnam and Sweetshop director Noah Conopask.
Lions Live 2020: 'Stay around keep your wicket intact, we're going to win this one' - Piyush Pandey
The worldwide CCO of Ogilvy states how the agency has functioned through the pandemic and shares learnings from the past three months
Ogilvy nabs Deloitte Digital boss Andy Main to be next global CEO
Main succeeds John Seifert, who announced plan to step down in April.
A young eco warrior's sustainability pledge strikes the right notes
Individual activism may help draw the attention of large corporates to looming eco disasters.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins