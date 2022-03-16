Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Tripti Lochan moves into a global role as the network appoints a CEO for Asia, and another for South Asia, Southeast Asia and Japan.

L-R: Yi Chung Tay; Hari Ramanathan; Tripti Lochan
VMLY&R is promoting Yi Chung Tay to CEO for Asia and Hari Ramanathan to CEO for South Asia, Southeast Asia and Japan, as it promotes Tripti Lochan into a global role as capability development officer, based in Singapore.

Tay, who served as regional co-CEO with Lochan since a restructure following the merger of VML and Y&R in 2018, will oversee all agency brands in the region: VMLY&R, VMLY&R Commerce, VMLY&Rx The Glitch (India), ClickMedia (Vietnam) and Dawson (China). 

Ramanathan, previously regional chief strategy officer, will report to Tay, alongside Kevin Zhu, CEO of VMLY&R China.  

In her new global role, Lochan will be tasked with identifying areas for capability growth and developing strengths globally. She will report to global CEO Jon Cook and partner with Ronnie Felder, global chief people officer, and Christine Nollen, executive director, on leadership training and coaching worldwide. The agency credits her with managing the APAC region through three global integrations—the merger of VML and Y&R, plus the additions of Geometry and GTB—while doubling talent and billings. 

"These strategic appointments are essential to our connected growth plans for both Asia and our global operation," Cook said in a release. "Yi Chung, Hari and Kevin are phenomenally sharp marketers who believe in driving business momentum for our clients while ensuring we are creating a culture of belonging for our talented teams. Our Asia market is in great hands with their leadership. And I’m thrilled to expand Tripti’s remit by leveraging her acumen for capability-building and integration across our full global network."

Tay said Lochan set up the agency's highest potential markets for success. "I look forward to continuing to build on our success in Asia, by harnessing creativity, technology, culture and data to create innovative solutions for our clients and business partners," he said. 

Lochan said she looks forward to further expanding VMLY&R's capabilities globally, integrating offices and training leadership. "I’m proud of the culture of innovation and connectedness we have built together," she said.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

