VMLY&R picks chief commerce and strategy officer for Asia

Nick Pan has been promoted to this role, and will work closely with the recently announced chief growth officer Camellia Tan as well as CEO Yi-Chung Tay.

VMLY&R has promoted Nick Pan to chief commerce and strategy officer in Asia, reporting to Asia CEO Yi-Chung Tay. Pan, whose promotion is strategically aligned with Camellia Tan’s recent elevation, will lead the agency’s commerce and strategy capabilities while working closely with brand experience and customer experience teams.

Pan has been with VMLY&R Asia for 13 years, having started in strategy, planning and intelligence. He was also involved with driving social media and digital discoverability specialisation across the region as well as handling varied portfolios across project delivery, digital strategy, business consulting, and commerce.

Commerce has been an expanding priority for the firm, and a significant contributor to its growth in the past two years. Based on Campaign’s Agency Report Card, commerce made up 15% of the business in 2021 and continues to be one of the firm’s core offerings. Commerce initiatives in the region include FMCG subscription models and revenue share partnerships. Also new is V-Commerce, a capability to help brands tap into the metaverse and drive brand experience.

Tay said in a statement: “The expansion of CX and commerce capabilities have played a major part in VMLY&R Asia’s exponential growth over the past two years. It’s the ultimate proof of effectiveness, closing the ‘infinity loop’ of BX, CX & commerce to deliver sales that are a direct result of communications.”

Campaign Asia-Pacific

