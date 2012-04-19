Search
ikea singapore
2 days ago
Ikea writes a new chapter in Singapore with a colossal pencil
A 'sharp' move because a really long time calls for a really long pencil.
Apr 19, 2012
Ikea shortlists agencies for creative pitch
SINGAPORE - Ikano Retail Asia has shortlisted three creative agencies for its flagship furniture brand, Ikea, in Singapore and Malaysia.
Apr 18, 2012
Ikea launches live comedy at Singapore stores
SINGAPORE - Ikea Singapore has launched a bedroom campaign, entitled ‘Excuse me, is this your bedroom?’, featuring a live comedy event in its two Singapore stores.
