Advertising The Work
Nikita Mishra
1 day ago

Ikea writes a new chapter in Singapore with a colossal pencil

A 'sharp' move because a really long time calls for a really long pencil.

Ikea writes a new chapter in Singapore with a colossal pencil

Ikea Singapore has raised the bar for anniversary celebrations with its latest campaign. To mark its 45th year in the Lion City, the Swedish furniture giant has gone big—by big, we mean really big. They are giving away their exclusive iconic pencils to lucky customers. 

Anyone who has shopped at Ikea will be familiar with the brand’s iconic pencils stacked for free, and at some point, most of us have picked up some for home. The pencil has long been associated with Ikea's stationery and home office supplies and is also symbolic of the brand's mission to inspire creativity and innovation in its customers. Akin to how a pencil is used to sketch ideas, Ikea's products and services provide customers with the tools to bring their visions to life. 

So what better way to celebrate a really long history than to launch an extended version of the iconic pencil—in fact so long that it had to be posted as a carousel.

On the side of the long pencil is written: “Celebrating 45 years lo00000000000000000000000000000000000000000000nd in Singapore”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IKEA SG (@ikeasingapore)

“As a nod of appreciation to the people who have supported the brand over the years, we thought it would be fun to create some nostalgia with the iconic IKEA pencil that we all know and love”, said Asheen Naidu, executive creative director at TBWA\Singapore.

Credits

Client: IKEA Singapore
Creative Agency: TBWA\Singapore
Media Agency: PHD Singapore

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

1 ‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

2 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

3 WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

4 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

5 Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

6 Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

7 Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

8 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

9 The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

Rediffusion announces all-women agency Ladyfinger in India

10 Rediffusion announces all-women agency Ladyfinger in India

Related Articles

Ikea sets sights on decluttering homes with innovative solutions
Mar 15, 2023
Campaign India Team

Ikea sets sights on decluttering homes with ...

TBWA creates homemade film for Ikea amid production shutdowns
Apr 6, 2020
Ad Nut

TBWA creates homemade film for Ikea amid production ...

TBWA Singapore replaces BBH as Ikea SEA's creative agency
Sep 4, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

TBWA Singapore replaces BBH as Ikea SEA's creative ...

Ikea China campaign dramatically narrates WFH chaos
Sep 19, 2022
Ad Nut

Ikea China campaign dramatically narrates WFH chaos

Just Published

Creative Minds: Bill Davies' crazy plan of almost dodging the end of the world
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Bill Davies' crazy plan of almost ...

The Distillery creative had a foolproof apocalypse escape plan that involved seeking refuge in a tiny French armageddon village. A beer and a buddy may have foiled it.

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2023: Entries open
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2023: Entries open

Celebrate APAC agencies and brands' outstanding achievements in improving workplace cultures.

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: Billings jump by a fifth with key moves in China
The Knowledge
4 hours ago
Maria Iu

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: Billings jump by a ...

Billings in the region went up 19% from a year earlier.

Agency Report Card 2022: Publicis Creative
The Information
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Publicis Creative

New leadership and continued integration across APAC are beginning to pay dividends for Publicis, which produced some stellar creative work.