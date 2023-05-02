Ikea writes a new chapter in Singapore with a colossal pencil

Ikea Singapore has raised the bar for anniversary celebrations with its latest campaign. To mark its 45th year in the Lion City, the Swedish furniture giant has gone big—by big, we mean really big. They are giving away their exclusive iconic pencils to lucky customers.

Anyone who has shopped at Ikea will be familiar with the brand’s iconic pencils stacked for free, and at some point, most of us have picked up some for home. The pencil has long been associated with Ikea's stationery and home office supplies and is also symbolic of the brand's mission to inspire creativity and innovation in its customers. Akin to how a pencil is used to sketch ideas, Ikea's products and services provide customers with the tools to bring their visions to life.

So what better way to celebrate a really long history than to launch an extended version of the iconic pencil—in fact so long that it had to be posted as a carousel.

On the side of the long pencil is written: “Celebrating 45 years lo00000000000000000000000000000000000000000000nd in Singapore”

“As a nod of appreciation to the people who have supported the brand over the years, we thought it would be fun to create some nostalgia with the iconic IKEA pencil that we all know and love”, said Asheen Naidu, executive creative director at TBWA\Singapore.

Credits

Client: IKEA Singapore

Creative Agency: TBWA\Singapore

Media Agency: PHD Singapore