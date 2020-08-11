tbwa
BLM: Brands don't need to be saviours, but can't be silent
Netflix and Yorkshire Tea earned praise for their reactions to the Black Lives Matter movement, but Starbucks came off as inauthentic, according to a report from TBWA's 65dB social-insight unit, which looked at how BLM brand activism landed around the world.
New Zealand turns the whole country into a game
You can't really 'Play NZ'. It's a clever new Tourism NZ campaign that packages the country's many charms in gaming tropes, complete with a gaming influencer doing a playthrough. And also a minotaur named Tim.
Look beneath the breast, Manulife says
A new campaign by TBWA Singapore addresses a ‘silent killer’ among women.
TBWA puts a feather in its cap
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See TBWA's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
WFH diary: Chinese homework, deep breaths and some much-needed wine
TBWA Singapore's strategy director straddles looking over her kids' homework and managing work calls. Fellow parents, you're not alone.
Returning to the office: two perspectives from Chinese agency bosses
Businesses have begun returning to the office in China, where the coronavirus first emerged. Here, two agency leaders there share their thoughts on what they've learned from the period of remote working and how they are readjusting to the new context.
