TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

After a six month competitive pitch, Singapore's The Secret Little Agency has been named creative agency of record for Star Alliance, the world's largest airline alliance.

The account had previously been held by Atomic in London, which had been working with Star Alliance since 2017. TSLA is part of the Mother family, an global independent creative agency network. Mother described the pitch as a lengthly and highly competitive process

TSLA is the first APAC-based agency to be appointed as global AOR for the airline group. The remit includes global brand and marketing strategy, along with communications development that includes brand and product campaigns.

The major win comes on the heels of recent leadership changes at TSLA first reported by Campaign that has seen co-founders shift responsibilities. Nicholas Ye has once again returned to focus on the creative process, sharing the reins as co-chief creative officer with Mavis Neo as Eunice Tan shifts from helming strategy to become CEO.

The Secret Little Agency co-founders, Eunice Tan, Mavis Neo and Nicholas Ye.

“We are thrilled to be given this opportunity to take the Star Alliance brand to new heights, and incredibly humbled by the trust placed in us – it’s amazing when we meet clients that mirror our drive and determination to create great work. We’re confident of the excellence we will unlock together in this new creative partnership,” Tan said.

Founded in 1997, Star Alliance has 26 member airlines including Singapore Airlines, Air China, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines and more.

“We're happy to collaborate with the highly dynamic The Secret Little Agency, which captured our attention with their strategic and creative talent," said Sidharth Grover, director of communications and marketing at Star Alliance. "This partnership marks a step forward reflecting our commitment to impactful brand building, and we eagerly look forward to the creative ventures that lie ahead.”