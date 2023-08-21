News Advertising
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

Singapore's The Secret Little Agency takes over duties from Atomic in London.

Getty Images
Getty Images

After a six month competitive pitch, Singapore's The Secret Little Agency has been named creative agency of record for Star Alliance, the world's largest airline alliance.

The account had previously been held by Atomic in London, which had been working with Star Alliance since 2017. TSLA is part of the Mother family, an global independent creative agency network. Mother described the pitch as a lengthly and highly competitive process

TSLA is the first APAC-based agency to be appointed as global AOR for the airline group. The remit includes global brand and marketing strategy, along with communications development that includes brand and product campaigns.

The major win comes on the heels of recent leadership changes at TSLA first reported by Campaign that has seen co-founders shift responsibilities. Nicholas Ye has once again returned to focus on the creative process, sharing the reins as co-chief creative officer with Mavis Neo as Eunice Tan shifts from helming strategy to become CEO. 

The Secret Little Agency co-founders, Eunice Tan, Mavis Neo and Nicholas Ye.

“We are thrilled to be given this opportunity to take the Star Alliance brand to new heights, and incredibly humbled by the trust placed in us – it’s amazing when we meet clients that mirror our drive and determination to create great work. We’re confident of the excellence we will unlock together in this new creative partnership,” Tan said.

Founded in 1997, Star Alliance has 26 member airlines including Singapore Airlines, Air China, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines and more.  

“We're happy to collaborate with the highly dynamic The Secret Little Agency, which captured our attention with their strategic and creative talent," said Sidharth Grover, director of communications and marketing at Star Alliance. "This partnership marks a step forward reflecting our commitment to impactful brand building, and we eagerly look forward to the creative ventures that lie ahead.” 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

1 Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

3 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

4 Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

5 Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

6 Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

7 Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

8 K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

9 Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

10 Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

Related Articles

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer
Jul 31, 2023
Rahat Kapur

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major ...

TSLA and Innocean ink creative partnership
Aug 29, 2022
Staff Reporters

TSLA and Innocean ink creative partnership

TSLA bags regional Marriott Bonvoy win
May 24, 2022
Staff Reporters

TSLA bags regional Marriott Bonvoy win

TSLA’s design practice launches creator index
May 10, 2022
Surekha Ragavan

TSLA’s design practice launches creator index

Just Published

Global agency rankings: Two new entries following Pfizer result
The Knowledge
40 minutes ago
Maria Iu

Global agency rankings: Two new entries following ...

Publicis Collective and IPG Health both entered rankings for first time in 2023.

Volkswagen India brand director lauds positioning over volume
1 hour ago
Raahil Chopra

Volkswagen India brand director lauds positioning ...

Campaign India chats with Volkswagen’s India brand director about its latest campaign, its 15-year relationship with DDB Mudra, its portfolio and the importance of safety alongside a rise in women buyers.

Baidu posts positive quarterly growth, thanks to ads and generative AI business
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Baidu posts positive quarterly growth, thanks to ...

Baidu's generative AI tool, Ernie Bot, has seen success as Open AI's ChatGPT is not available in the country.

Avoiding a toxic workplace culture: Experts on what businesses need to do
11 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Avoiding a toxic workplace culture: Experts on what ...

After Campaign's exclusive reporting on the internal strife in Circles.Life, we speak to ex-employees and workplace culture experts on what red flags other businesses need to watch out for.