Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Karen Ngui, DBS

Karen Ngui

Managing director & head, group strategic marketing & communications

DBS

Singapore

Member since 2018

As a founding member of Power List, Karen Ngui’s steadfast commitment to steering DBS to growth and robust brand positioning has cemented her spot as one of APAC’s leading marketers.

In the wake of the pandemic, Ngui’s team injected fresh energy into the 55-year-old financial institution with the ‘Live more, Bank less 2.0’ campaign that stems from the belief that, by behaving more like a startup, more like a techie, more like an eco-warrior, and less like a "traditional bank,” it can be a bank for the times. Created with agency partner Tribal Worldwide Singapore, the campaign rolled out in six Asian markets, namely, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia and Taiwan, helped improve the brand’s awareness and perception score and swiped the ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year’ at the Global Marketing Excellence Awards in India. Brand Finance continues to recognise DBS as the Most Valuable Brand in Singapore for the tenth consecutive year in its 2022 report.

But Ngui's impact doesn't stop there. She has spearheaded the bank's Towards Zero Food Waste initiative, which has made a sustainable impact by spurring change in mindsets and behaviours while engaging with the community to reduce food waste. The initiative has created a total food impact of over 2,000 tonnes and donated about 28,000 meals to non-profit organisations.

Ngui's 360-degree approach to storytelling ensures brand purpose and values cut through the community. A bent on authenticity and consistency across all touchpoints ensure DBS positively impacts brand awareness and perception across key attributes like trust, sustainability, digital innovation, and technology in six core markets.

Under Ngui's leadership, DBS has continued to blaze new trails, including the successful Sparks online mini-series, which has garnered over 736 million video views in its first two seasons. The latest season features engaging interviews with employees on their experiences working at DBS, delivering impactful digital solutions to meet customer needs.

Karen Ngui is a marketer whose passion, commitment, and leadership have propelled DBS to new heights, earning her recognition as one of the industry's most influential leaders.