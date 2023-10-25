Analysis News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Women to Watch 2023: Cat Lyon, Half Rhino

A brave and talented entrepreneur, Lyon co-founded brand experience consultancy Half Rhino at the beginning of the pandemic. In less than 4 years, the agency has locked in multiple clients, regional and local accolades.

Women to Watch 2023: Cat Lyon, Half Rhino
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Cat Lyon

Managing partner (co-founder)
Half Rhino
Singapore

Cat Lyon started her career in Sydney for Behind Bars, rising quickly in the agency to lead the Diageo luxury portfolio, among others. After a stint in New York leading the international business for MKTG, she saw an opportunity to build MKTG APAC from Singapore and move closer to home.

In four years, Lyon established MKTG as the fastest-growing Dentsu brand network in the region, the most profitable within Dentsu Singapore, and recorded the highest staff engagement and client satisfaction scores across the group.

But in 2019, Lyon spotted a gap in the market to launch an independent global brand and experience consultancy based in Singapore. Walking away from the security of a holding group, investment and pre-acquisition discussions, she co-founded Half Rhino. Involved in all areas of building the consultancy, she has led the business strategy, talent acquisition, team development and new business.

In 2023, Half Rhino doubled on revenue and profits and continues to swipe awards, with an impressive roster of new clients, including HP, Hilton, Ripple and Luxottica.

Lyon likes to lead by example and is invested in developing a new breed of young leaders who are commercially savvy with high emotional intelligence. She doesn’t talk platitudes, industry jargon, or court self-promotion—instead uses her energy to build her people, client relationships and support the wider community. 

A true advocate of diversity—her team includes members from five religious beliefs, they speak nine languages: 75% are female, 56% Asian, 31% Muslim, 6% Buddhist, 27% binary. Retention rate is at 100%. 

A dedicated mentor, Lyon is currently mentoring two young females in the industry, a female leader in the government sector and two start-ups in the health and wellness sector.

