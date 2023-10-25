Women to Watch 2023: Terri Owens, GroupM

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH

Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Terri Owens

General manager, product data and tech

GroupM

Australia

Terri Owens took a leap of faith a decade ago by moving to Australia, envisioning a year-long sabbatical. However, destiny had bigger plans. Owens co-established a boutique affiliate agency called Digital Fuel Marketing, venturing into unfamiliar territories.

She established robust connections with digital, gaming, and affiliate entities through sheer grit, setting the stage for her impressive ascent at GroupM.

Today, Owens holds the general manager, product data and tech position at GroupM Nexus. With her at the reins, the division has thrived, overseeing high-growth, specialist media tech solutions ranging from programmatic and DOOH to social, influencer, and commerce and tech consulting.

Owens’ propensity for innovation is evident in her pivotal role in launching groundbreaking projects. Under her guidance, the Australian launch of Goat (formerly INCA) has made significant strides, with a unique approach that differentiates it in the influencer marketing space. Her foresight and meticulous planning have resulted in INCA surpassing forecasted billings, demonstrating her ability to transform visionary ideas into tangible results.

Another feather in Owens' cap is the Nexus Growth Platform (NGP). This innovative solution, which Owens was instrumental in conceptualising and executing, responds to the global challenges posed by cookie depreciation and data privacy regulations. Designed for a cookie-less, privacy-centric era, NGP offers geo-based planning to support addressable data strategies integrated for cross-channel activation.

Owens' leadership style is marked by authenticity and a "progress over perfection" approach. Her colleagues describe her as a straight-shooter, a leader who leads by doing, and one whose commitment to transparency fosters trust.

Owens understands that the success of any organisation is rooted in its people, and she has consistently prioritised employee welfare. A shining testament to her dedication to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is her contribution to the 'Bridge' program, a commendable initiative assisting individuals reintegrating into the workforce.

Moreover, Owens’ venture, INCA Communities, seeks to amplify underrepresented voices in Australia's creator landscape, ensuring inclusivity and fairness. This initiative showcases her commitment to driving business growth and championing societal change.

Owens embodies the essence of a leader who achieves business objectives and elevates the industry through her vision, innovation, and unwavering commitment to equality and inclusivity. Her trajectory at GroupM Australia is a beacon of inspiration for many in the APAC region, making her a deserving winner for Women to Watch 2023.