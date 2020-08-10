groupm

GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone expected to step down
Aug 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Theakstone has spent nearly 20 years at the world’s biggest media-buying group.

China ad spend will drop 2.8% in 2020: GroupM
Jul 21, 2020
Carol Huang

Online advertising will contribute 80% of total ad spending in China this year, according to a new forecast from the WPP organisation.

GroupM builds ecommerce muscle with Tokopedia partnership
Jun 25, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Partnership with Indonesia's biggest ecommerce site follows Lazada deal earlier this month.

Media agencies are changing fast to make advertising work better
Jun 7, 2020
Christian Juhl

People, not machines, remain the key to understanding the changing market.

GroupM to offer clients preferential access to Lazada assets
Jun 3, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

WPP's media arm said it is first agency group to strike an ecommerce partnership of this type.

Stephen Allan to step down as MediaCom global CEO
May 12, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Allan, who has worked at agency for 38 years, hands over to Nick Lawson.

