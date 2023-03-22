Media PR News
Ben Bold
1 day ago

WPP snaps up influencer marketing agency Goat

Goat has worked with clients including Dell, Beiersdorf, Meta, Tesco, Uber and Electronic Arts.

Christian Juhl (left), global CEO of Group M, and Mark Read, CEO of WPP
Christian Juhl (left), global CEO of Group M, and Mark Read, CEO of WPP

WPP has acquired influencer marketing agency Goat for an undisclosed sum and will embed the agency into its Group M Nexus operations.

Goat was founded in 2015 by Arron Shepherd, Nick Cooke and Harry Hugo – aged 35, 33 and 28 respectively – and has three offices across the globe, in London, New York and Singapore. The trio have grown Goat into a multi-million-pound business. Its latest full-year accounts filed at Companies House reported an operating profit of £6.54 million ($8.02 million) for the year ending December 2021 and billings of around £43 million ($53 million). The agency has worked with brands including Dell, Beiersdorf, Meta, Tesco, Uber and Electronic Arts.

Goat joins WPP's media investment operation Group M and will be merged into the latter's Inca influencer marketing offering, which already employs some 150 staff. Following the deal, Inca's headcount totals around 300 people in more than 30 international markets. The Goat founders and employees join the new entity. Further personnel announcements will follow once the merger has progressed.

The combined Inca operations will adopt the Goat moniker and fall under the aegis of Group M's media performance organisation Group M Nexus. WPP said the reason Goat would sit within Group M Nexus was to play on its strong data-led and performance marketing and paid media credentials, complementing the work that Inca already does in this space.

The creative elements of Goat's agency will likewise be merged into Inca and the operation will collaborate with agencies across the network.

The deal is yet further evidence of the growing emphasis advertisers are placing on social media and influencer marketing, which has become less an adjunct of above-the-line advertising and is experiencing a surge in popularity as businesses seek to engage social users.

WPP said that since its formation, Goat has "tracked the performance of over 50,000 influencer channels and over 250,000 pieces of content". The new combined entity will allow Group M Nexus to "help clients drive growth through performance with the scale and expertise to help global brands activate campaigns anywhere in the world".

It added: "Enhanced by Group M's partnerships with the world's largest social and commerce platforms, proprietary technology, and deep global expertise, Goat will provide Group M and WPP clients with industry-leading global, cross-channel and data-driven influencer marketing capabilities."

Christian Juhl, global chief executive of Group M, said: "Influencer marketing is an exciting growth area for our business and one in which our clients are looking for globally scaled and outcomes-driven capabilities. The addition of Goat to Group M as part of Group M Nexus gives us the ability to deliver accountable, cross-channel and data-driven influencer solutions for clients anywhere in the world."

Shepherd, Goat's CEO, added: "We couldn't be happier to be joining WPP and Group M to bring our leading global influencer marketing and digital solutions to some of the best brands in the world. We are delighted to combine forces with the amazing talent at Inca to deliver even better value for our clients all over the world."

Mark Read, WPP CEO, described influencer marketing as "key growth priority for the industry and for WPP".

He continued: "Our clients are increasingly planning budgets at a global scale and require partners that have the global reach to help deliver, whilst driving engagement and impact at a local level. Goat's proven track record in the influencer marketing space paired with Group M's record of excellence will continue to build on our unparalleled expertise in this area."

Inflexion, which invested a minority stake in Goat in 2021, has agreed to sell its investment to WPP as part of the deal, commenting that the "first exit for Enterprise Fund V is a milestone for the team and we are delighted to have kicked off with such a successful exit".

Goat has been lauded by various media titles, earning accolades such as Europe's fastest-growing agency, while LinkedIn has listed it as one of its top companies to work for.

Its acquisition marks the latest in a series of M&A deals by WPP, which has snapped up companies including 3K Communications, Fēnom Digital, Diff, Passport, JeffreyGroup and Newcraft in the last six months and Village Marketing in February 2022.

Goat recently pitched against Wunderman Thompson, Red and The Corner for a Toyota GB influencer account, with The Corner emerging triumphant.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

1 Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

2 Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

3 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

4 WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

5 'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

Move and win roundup: Week of March 13, 2023

6 Move and win roundup: Week of March 13, 2023

Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

7 Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?

8 Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?

Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

9 Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

10 Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

Related Articles

Weathering an influencer crisis
Dec 21, 2022
Julie Brander

Weathering an influencer crisis

WPP acquires US influencer marketing agency Village Marketing
Feb 23, 2022
Aleda Stam

WPP acquires US influencer marketing agency Village ...

Big brands are losing money by not in-housing influencer marketing
Oct 19, 2022
Evie Barrett

Big brands are losing money by not in-housing ...

We Are Social acquires influencer specialist firm Kobe
Jun 7, 2022
Staff Reporters

We Are Social acquires influencer specialist firm Kobe

Just Published

Kraft Heinz partners with Pernod Ricard on pasta vodka sauce inspired by Gigi Hadid
3 hours ago
Will Green

Kraft Heinz partners with Pernod Ricard on pasta ...

Company admits being 'predictably late to the party'.

The end of TikTok? Influencer marketing pros prep for possible ban in US
3 hours ago
Chris Daniels

The end of TikTok? Influencer marketing pros prep ...

The super-popular app is in the crosshairs of both Democrats and Republicans, worrying content creators and the brands that work with them.

TikTok's comms team tweets through CEO testimony to Congress
3 hours ago
Diana Bradley

TikTok's comms team tweets through CEO testimony to ...

TikTok’s head of policy comms for the Americas clarified points made by CEO Shou Zi Chew during Thursday’s hearing.

Global agency groups 2022 report card: ‘Another record year'
The Knowledge
13 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Global agency groups 2022 report card: ‘Another ...

Staff bonuses at WPP and Publicis Groupe announced, but Interpublic agencies impacted by tech giant problems.