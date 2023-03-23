goat

WPP snaps up influencer marketing agency Goat
Mar 23, 2023
Ben Bold

WPP snaps up influencer marketing agency Goat

Goat has worked with clients including Dell, Beiersdorf, Meta, Tesco, Uber and Electronic Arts.

Hedgehogs, goats and puppies deliver diabetes message
Aug 2, 2017
Ad Nut

Hedgehogs, goats and puppies deliver diabetes message

Can hedgehogs on vacation or a baby goat disco make Americans consider diabetes testing?

CNY recap: Paperless hongbaos, paper cuts with French twist, and more
Mar 5, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CNY recap: Paperless hongbaos, paper cuts with French twist, and more

GREATER CHINA - Judging from the number of sheep-like noises we made when we came across cool bits of marketing throughout the 15-day Chinese New Year celebration (which culminates today in the annual Lantern Festival ‘元宵节'), there were quite a few newsworthy and significant things to bleat about. Here's a few of our favourites.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

1 Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

2 Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

3 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

4 'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

5 Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

6 Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

7 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

8 Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

Michelle Yeoh historic Oscar win: Brands that paid tribute

9 Michelle Yeoh historic Oscar win: Brands that paid tribute

TikTok isn’t a saint, but it shouldn’t be seen as the devil either

10 TikTok isn’t a saint, but it shouldn’t be seen as the devil either