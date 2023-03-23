Search
Mar 23, 2023
WPP snaps up influencer marketing agency Goat
Goat has worked with clients including Dell, Beiersdorf, Meta, Tesco, Uber and Electronic Arts.
Aug 2, 2017
Hedgehogs, goats and puppies deliver diabetes message
Can hedgehogs on vacation or a baby goat disco make Americans consider diabetes testing?
Mar 5, 2015
CNY recap: Paperless hongbaos, paper cuts with French twist, and more
GREATER CHINA - Judging from the number of sheep-like noises we made when we came across cool bits of marketing throughout the 15-day Chinese New Year celebration (which culminates today in the annual Lantern Festival ‘元宵节'), there were quite a few newsworthy and significant things to bleat about. Here's a few of our favourites.
