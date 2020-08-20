Search
7 hours ago
WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.
1 day ago
Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker
Resigns after under 13 years spent in various roles in India, APAC and globally.
2 days ago
LG retains WPP multiagency team as global corporate PR AOR
The relationship between LG and LG-One has been going for 11 years.
Aug 20, 2020
WPP AUNZ numbers beat (low) expectations in H1 as sweeping recast takes hold
Sales dropped 14.3% and operating profit plunged 61.5% in the first half, but cost savings helped the company exceed forecasts.
Aug 10, 2020
GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone expected to step down
Theakstone has spent nearly 20 years at the world’s biggest media-buying group.
Jul 21, 2020
Attacked by Trump, the WHO turned to Hill+Knowlton Strategies in May
The WPP firm laid out a six-week research and planning program for the embattled public health organisation.
