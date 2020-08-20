wpp

WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
7 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.

Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Resigns after under 13 years spent in various roles in India, APAC and globally.

LG retains WPP multiagency team as global corporate PR AOR
2 days ago
Diana Bradley

The relationship between LG and LG-One has been going for 11 years.

WPP AUNZ numbers beat (low) expectations in H1 as sweeping recast takes hold
Aug 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Sales dropped 14.3% and operating profit plunged 61.5% in the first half, but cost savings helped the company exceed forecasts.

GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone expected to step down
Aug 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Theakstone has spent nearly 20 years at the world’s biggest media-buying group.

Attacked by Trump, the WHO turned to Hill+Knowlton Strategies in May
Jul 21, 2020
Frank Washkuch

The WPP firm laid out a six-week research and planning program for the embattled public health organisation.

