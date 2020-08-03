influencer
Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate
This deal will result in the creation of the world's largest influencer marketplace.
Will virtual livestreamers replace humans in China?
Originating in Japan, the virtual idol trend is spilling over to mainstream livestreaming sites like Douyin and Taobao Live.
When will we stop obsessing about cancelling ‘cancel culture’?
With cancel culture being a fiery topic at the moment, brands should understand the shortcomings of the discourse, as well as the potential for hypocrisy that goes along with it.
Singapore’s top influencer investigated for racist tweets, use of N-word
Wendy Cheng, aka Xiaxue, stands by her stance in a defensive blogpost, and one brand has already pulled a partnership with her.
Malaysian influencer draws ire for racist Instagram comments
Former beauty queen Samantha Katie James becomes a national laughingstock as her ignorant comments around the #BlackLivesMatter movement make the rounds.
Brands are bypassing production shops and asking influencers to create assets
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The move is saving companies an average of 50% in creative costs.
