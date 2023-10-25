Analysis News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Women to Watch 2023: Grace Huang, Yahoo

With over 20 years of successful experience, Grace Huang has firmly established herself as a luminary in brand communications, product marketing, client engagement, and across e-commerce initiatives.

Grace Huang

Head of B2B marketing
Yahoo
Taiwan

Joining Yahoo Taiwan in 2008, Grace Huang's ascent to her current position as head of B2B Marketing has been marked by consistent brilliance, evident in her strategic engagements and partnerships with leading advertisers, agencies, and e-commerce stakeholders.

Under her stewardship from 2019, her team has bagged 23 gold awards from various awards shows, including the Campaign Asia Event Marketing Awards. However, her reach goes beyond award recognition; innovation, strategy, and creativity are all values which Huang has consistently championed.

Despite the hurdles introduced by the pandemic, Huang's indomitable spirit and innovative flair has stood out. Her leadership in Yahoo Advertising's marketing strategy and development has been transformative. From launching pioneering initiatives such as the "Oath Coffee Cart Series" and "Yahoo Lab" to orchestrating groundbreaking seminars that fused technology and creativity, Grace's commitment to innovation remains unparalleled.

In 2022, she championed the "Yahoo Metaverse Co-Creation Lab", a testament to her dedication to pushing boundaries and consistently propelling Yahoo Advertising to industry preeminence. Her accolades such as the 2022 Yahoo Advertising Marketing Icon Award and further underscore her exceptional contribution.

Beyond her professional accolades, Huang's leadership shines in her commitment to her team. She creates an environment that fosters innovation, encourages continuous learning, and promotes knowledge sharing. Her focus on team morale, evident from the zero turnover rate amidst pandemic challenges, reflects her empathy and effective leadership capability.

Moreover, in 2023, her involvement in organising the Yahoo Summer Party, in collaboration with the Employee Resource Group—PRISM, symbolised a resounding affirmation of diversity and inclusion. The rainbow tents and fans display was not merely an event, but a bold statement of acceptance and celebration.

Huang's dedication extends beyond Yahoo. As a committee director within the Taiwan Advertisers' Association (TAA), her involvement in pivotal industry events and her efforts in bridging global trends to Taiwan showcase her commitment to the industry. From introducing Metaverse to Taiwan and collaborating on whitepapers to innovatively challenging boundaries with projects like the "2022 Metaverse Co-Creation Lab", Huang stands as a source of excellence, continuously elevating the industry with her expertise, passion, and vision.

Source:
Campaign Asia

