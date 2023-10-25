Analysis News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Women to Watch 2023: Stephanie Ng, HSBC

An industry whiz with over 20 years of experience, Ng plays a pivotal role in ensuring marketing is fundamental to delivering both business and brand results.

Women to Watch 2023: Stephanie Ng, HSBC
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Stephanie Ng

Global head of marketing, wealth and personal banking
HSBC
Hong Kong SAR 

HSBC is used to owning the banking landscape, but with swifter, nimbler digital financial services options popping up, the challenge to catapult the customer base, maintain brand value and expand global reach is tougher than ever. Stephanie Ng understands that all too well.

A digital pioneer with nearly two decades of marketing experience in various divisions of Standard Chartered, MasterCard, AIG and most recently, Meta, Ng knows a thing or ten about making brands grow, profit, and innovate in the financial sectors. Her passion for embracing digital transformation and understanding the changing needs of consumers has been rewarding for HSBC—a 158-year-old institution that is rapidly evolving to survive new competition.

In less than a year of taking the global head of marketing role in the Wealth and Personal Banking division, she has made a telling impact. The ‘From Silicon Valley to Sydney’ campaign and media partner Wall Street Journal aimed to connect the bank with a younger generation of determined and innovative investors and saw audience-targeted placements click-throughs at 2.6 times above the set benchmark. With concentrated marketing efforts like this, HSBC’s Wealth and Personal Banking division has seen an uptick in international customers in H1 2023, up 8% year-on-year.

Ng has also rolled out marketing efforts around the international proposition, which ties into the bank’s commercial targets of doubling global customers by 2025. An iteration with cricketer Virat Kohli released simultaneously across several markets like India, Singapore, Australia, UK and distributed across social platforms like YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, among other channels, was a massive success. It yielded an 85% uplift in website traffic, over 470 items of editorial coverage, representing a total global campaign reach of almost 1.5 billion among other brand-building metrics.

Financial services as a sector is not always the most exciting creatively. Sometimes, the ads can be as mundane as the terms and conditions of the products on offer, but Ng’s team is consciously trying to break that rut. The result is elevated creativity recognised at over 30 international awards this year, including the Creative Circle Awards, D&AD, YouTube Awards and the Clios.

One of Ng’s biggest assets is her relentless focus on gender equality efforts. As a Malaysian woman who rose to the top of HSBC in Hong Kong, she knows the challenges and isolation female leaders often face. Determined to change that, Ng leads HSBC’s first Female Mentorship Programme for young rising women leaders to boost female presence in senior leadership roles—with a goal to increase women’s representation in leadership positions by 35% by 2025. 

She is also launching a Womens@HSBC networking initiative for mentoring young women and confronting taboo topics like fertility, miscarriage and menopause. She is not just a leader; she is a mover and shaker. And for that, Ng earns a coveted spot in the Class of 2023 Women to Watch. 

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

1 Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

2 WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

3 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

4 Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

5 WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

6 WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

7 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

8 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

‘Why now?’: analysts react to Wunderman Thompson-VMLY&R merger

10 ‘Why now?’: analysts react to Wunderman Thompson-VMLY&R merger

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2022: Jaslin Goh, PayMe by HSBC
Oct 13, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Jaslin Goh, PayMe by HSBC

HSBC tops Design Bridge and Partners x Kantar BrandZ list for Hong Kong
Sep 8, 2023
Rahat Kapur

HSBC tops Design Bridge and Partners x Kantar ...

Women to Watch 2022: Kristie Cheung, Lalamove
Nov 1, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Kristie Cheung, Lalamove

Women to Watch 2022: Jacqueline Law, Dentsu
Oct 11, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Jacqueline Law, Dentsu

Just Published

The CMO's MO: Loretta Lee on putting the fizz back in Asahi's sales
16 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

The CMO's MO: Loretta Lee on putting the fizz back ...

Innovation, growth and the premiumisation of beer—these are just some of the hot topics on Asahi's marketing director for Asia, Loretta Lee's mind.

Asia-Pacific: Where fortune favours the careful
16 hours ago
Robert Heldt

Asia-Pacific: Where fortune favours the careful

Asia remains one of the most diverse, nuanced and vibrant global regions, brimming with the potential for business success. So, why are so many brands still struggling to treat localisation as more than a quick lift-and-shift strategy job? Robert Heldt explores.

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global ...

Yasuharu Sasaki, Will Swayne and Pete Stein will head up global practices teams for creative, media and CXM under Jean Lin's leadership, while Peter Huijboom steps down as Dentsu's international media CEO to serve in an advisory role.

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video
21 hours ago
John Harrington

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

Rob Mayhew, the popular social media creator, has published a video mocking Havas and its CEO Yannick Bolloré after the company defended its decision to work with Shell.