'Great brands always provide hope': HSBC on the imperative behind its new HK brand campaign
The bank highlights a symbol of progress and acceleration within its hexagon logo while asserting that 'The story continues...if you believe'.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Suresh Balaji, HSBC
From above-the-line campaigns to process innovations to work on behalf of gender equality and social responsibility, Suresh Balaji is a major force driving one the the world's pre-eminent financial-services brands.
COVID actions pay off in favourability for banks
Definitive action and the ability to project stability in uncertain times helped Citibank, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered and others achieve favourable perceptions, according to a report from Carma Asia.
HSBC consolidates global creative account with WPP as lead agency
Publicis is expected to keep working on creative projects and digital duties.
HSBC creates badminton experience ahead of Hong Kong Championships
Experience will promote 'local health and wellness'.
Stanchart falls behind other banks, AIA finishes first in insurers
A volatile banking category sees Standard Chartered's brand ranking plummet, while AIA elbows out Prudential to steal top insurance brand.
