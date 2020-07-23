hsbc

'Great brands always provide hope': HSBC on the imperative behind its new HK brand campaign
Jul 23, 2020
Matthew Miller

'Great brands always provide hope': HSBC on the imperative behind its new HK brand campaign

The bank highlights a symbol of progress and acceleration within its hexagon logo while asserting that 'The story continues...if you believe'.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Suresh Balaji, HSBC
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

From above-the-line campaigns to process innovations to work on behalf of gender equality and social responsibility, Suresh Balaji is a major force driving one the the world's pre-eminent financial-services brands.

COVID actions pay off in favourability for banks
Jun 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

COVID actions pay off in favourability for banks

Definitive action and the ability to project stability in uncertain times helped Citibank, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered and others achieve favourable perceptions, according to a report from Carma Asia.

HSBC consolidates global creative account with WPP as lead agency
Mar 18, 2020
Gideon Spanier

HSBC consolidates global creative account with WPP as lead agency

Publicis is expected to keep working on creative projects and digital duties.

HSBC creates badminton experience ahead of Hong Kong Championships
Aug 12, 2019
Fayola Douglas

HSBC creates badminton experience ahead of Hong Kong Championships

Experience will promote 'local health and wellness'.

Stanchart falls behind other banks, AIA finishes first in insurers
Jun 11, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Stanchart falls behind other banks, AIA finishes first in insurers

A volatile banking category sees Standard Chartered's brand ranking plummet, while AIA elbows out Prudential to steal top insurance brand.

