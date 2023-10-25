Women to Watch 2023: Sarah Bailey, Invnt Group

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH

Sarah Bailey

Senior creative director

Invnt Group

Singapore

Embarking on a career that started in the luxury residential and hotel projects domain in Brisbane, Sarah Bailey’s journey is a testament to adaptability and perseverance.

Facing challenges head-on, she transitioned into the sphere of growth marketing strategies in Southeast Asia after moving to Singapore in 2014, where she joined Red Events. Bailey then moved to Publicis Groupe, where was the director of client strategy for Luminous.

Joining Freeman furthered her reputation as a creative strategist, where she crafted remarkable event and marketing campaigns that garnered accolades. But what truly sets Bailey apart is her resilience and her ability to innovate.

In 2020, she took a brief hiatus to focus on her family while launching her brand and digital marketing consultancy, emphasising future-centric enterprises.

Returning from her break, she joined Invnt Group at the end of 2020. Bailey emerged as a creative vanguard, instrumental in the group’s remarkable expansion in Singapore. One of her outstanding achievements in 2022 was the inauguration of Invnt.Atom, the Web3 and digital innovation division of Invnt Group, that fosters collaborations with trailblazing brands from diverse sectors.

The avant-garde projects under Bailey's leadership such as the globally-acclaimed “Lamborghini Ultimate 1:1 NFT and the Last Aventador Coupe” and “AESPA x Blake Kathryn” collaboration, are testimony to her ability to transcend boundaries, envisioning projects that are both imaginative and impactful.

In 2023, Bailey and her team were shortlisted at Spikes Asia for their work with Under Armour, where they partnered with influencers, fitness leaders, and wellness philosophers to provide education, fun content, and a hub of resources for people stuck at home during the pandemic.

Also among her most noteworthy endeavours is her collaboration with Emirates to launch an avant-garde extended reality platform. A project that amalgamates AI and AR technologies sets a new standard for immersive experiences in the aviation sector.

Leadership to Bailey is not just about holding a position, but inspiring and fostering growth. She diligently mentors her dynamic team of professionals, fostering creativity, innovation, leadership skills, and commitment. By integrating Web3 experiences with real-life scenarios, she is revolutionising the branding landscape, ensuring her team is always ahead of the curve.

Beyond her corporate accolades, Bailey's commitment to the industry is evident in her contributions as a judge for prestigious awards, her mentorship to start-ups and SMBs, and her active participation in initiatives such as BFF, promoting women and non-binary individuals in Web3. Her dedication to diversity and inclusivity is further highlighted by her active role in Invnt Group's DEI committee.

Bailey is not just a name but a force of transformation in marketing and branding. With her unwavering dedication, unparalleled creativity, and commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity, she undeniably stands as a Woman to Watch in 2023.