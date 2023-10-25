Analysis News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Women to Watch 2023: Melissa Laurie, Oysterly

In the ever-evolving marketing landscape, this short-form sensation’s tale of tenacity is connecting the industry, one TikTok video at a time.

Women to Watch 2023: Melissa Laurie, Oysterly
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Melissa Laurie

Director
Oysterly
Singapore

You don’t need a trend report to tell you that short-form videos have exploded in popularity. TikTok, Reels and Shorts, when skilfully harnessed, can make remarkable connections, create meaningful engagement and inspire hope. So why aren’t most brands investing in this transformative tool to connect with their target audience?

This epiphany set Laurie on a transformative journey in the midst of the pandemic. Not the one to live in fear but in faith, the shutdowns, the mass layoffs and the unparalleled gloom and doom in the industry inspired her to make a change. Living in Melbourne at the time, one of the most locked-down cities, and working at TripAdvisor when the travel sector teetered on the brink of collapse, Laurie recognised the untapped potential of video marketing for brands.

Encouraged by the success of her side project, "Travel Watch," a weekly video series presenting the latest global travel news, Laurie took the bold step of leaving her 12-year corporate career. This included stints with TripAdvisor, Fairfax, and Bauer Media to launch Oysterly in Singapore.

Her timing might have seemed unconventional, given the ongoing pandemic, but her insight was astute. The surge in popularity of short-form content on platforms like Instagram Reels, TikTok, Facebook Reels, and YouTube Shorts presented an opportunity. Businesses were struggling to create engaging content and Oysterly—launched in 2022—was there to meet the demand.

In just nine months, Oysterly achieved impressive results, securing solid revenue and providing support to dozens of businesses across the Asia Pacific region. Her work with RMIT Training is a shining example, with a colossal 239,374% increase in followers and over nine million views in just six months. Her top-performing TikTok surpassed the viewership of popular shows like MasterChef.

Brands such as SpudBar, Australia's largest baked potato chain, and Snaffle, an online store, reaped the benefits of Laurie's expertise, blending engaging videos with TikTok ad strategies. Within a year, Laurie and her team have created over 600 short-form videos, allowing brands to connect more intimately with their audience.

Yet, her contributions go beyond the current business achievements. A people-oriented entrepreneur and passionate about fostering an open, honest and inclusive environment, she believes upskilling is critical for a brand built on technology.

 ‘Social Media Genius,’ an 8-week social media training course that Laurie designed to empower female entrepreneurs, is a testament to her passion for knowledge sharing. Beyond numbers, Laurie is a regular speaker at marketing events. She also hosts free weekend educational workshops to share marketing insights with her 5,000+ YouTube subscribers. In re-imagining her career path and successfully taking the road-less-traveled, all while elevating the industry, Laurie is a rising star and a formidable leader. 

Source:
Campaign Asia

