2 days ago

Women to Watch 2023: Sreeshna Sreekishan, InMobi

By consistently showcasing high ownership and initiative at InMobi, Sreekishan has come to be known as a marketing stakeholder who makes things happen.

Sreeshna Sreekishan

Head of APAC marketing
InMobi
Singapore

For an intern to go on to lead marketing across APAC for India’s first unicorn - all within a short span of 6 years, is what one calls a ‘dream run’.

Even while pursuing a degree in biomedical engineering, Sreeshna Sreekishan was enticed by the magic of storytelling and her heart was in advertising. Right after her post graduation from Singapore Management University, she found herself at InMobi, an iconic ad tech companies to come out of the region.

Despite being categorically told that, as an intern, there was no permanent place for her in the agency, she persevered. And eight roles, two geographies and six years later, today Sreekishan is responsible for designing and managing marketing initiatives and leading a team across five subregions and over 10 countries that make up the APAC business for inMobi.

She is also responsible for three completely unique business lines at InMobi: leading B2B marketing for its consumer platform - Glance; partner marketing for Microsoft’s advertising business; and, InMobi’s programmatic advertising business. In the past 12 months, Sreekishan has driven several million dollars in direct marketing-generated revenue for InMobi, driving a ROAS of 4.5X on direct marketing-generated deals, and 9.2 X on marketing-influenced revenue. Today, her work for APAC accounts for  60% of the total global marketing generated revenue at InMobi. This is no easy feat as she leads a team of over 15 people in a culturally diverse and nuanced region like APAC. Over the last year, Sreekishan has won over 65 awards that champion the work of teams at InMobi, for brands such as Lifebuoy, Pespodent, L’Oreal and Asian Paints.

Sreekishan has played a critical role in defining thought leadership in the space of mobile marketing. She has been a driving force in the learning and development charter at InMobi, through the InMobi Edge and Glance Essentials programmes for the agency, as well as the advertising ecosystem across APAC to empower fresh talent with the latest mobile marketing trends and research-backed insights.

DEI is a topic that is extremely close to her and Sreekishan has worked on several initiatives, both internal and external, to make a difference in this space. She is one of the few leaders across InMobi who has an all-female leadership team and has an equal balance of men and women (50:50 split) in her larger marketing team.

Source:
Campaign Asia

