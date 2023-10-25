Women to Watch 2023: Neha Mehrotra, Avian WE

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH

Neha Mehrotra

Managing director

Avian WE

India

When Neha Mehrotra dove into her new role as the managing director of Avian WE earlier this year, she did not land into unknown territory. As someone instrumental in the evolution of the firm from its nascent stage, she already knew the place she would be in. As the MD, she is now officially spearheading the firm’s India operations, with a special emphasis on office, client, and market leadership.

In the past, Mehrotra has architected strategies for about 80% of Avian WE’s premier businesses and churned in a significant percentage of the company’s revenue. The top management does not fail to laud Mehrotra for her pivotal role in making the company a multi-million dollar business.

Her achievements are not just about numbers. She is an excellent relationship-builder and a true-blooded PR professional who keeps her clients at the centre of the hustle. Her Clients for Life programme and her strategic approach to new business development won her prestigious clients such as Amazon, Samsung, Reckitt, and Singapore Airlines, to name a few. She also excels in managing brand reputation and navigating crises.

While juggling many hats at the firm, Mehrotra is also busy creating a legacy in the PR industry. She has set up the India chapter of a global organisation called Women in PR and is also the National Chair, Growth and Standardisation, for the Public Relations Consultants Association of India.

At the firm, she has conceived training programmes like SEED to mentor fresh recruits and initiated cultural ambassador programmes to create an inclusive, diverse and harmonious workplace. Mehrotra often invites LGBTQ+ guest speakers and encourages participation in LGBTQ+ job fairs. Thanks to her initiatives, Avian is the only PR agency in India that includes LGBTQ+ partners in its health insurance policy.

Mehrotra’s years of dedication and passion often bring her moments of triumph. She won the Emerging Leader of the Year Award at the Future Leaders Summit in 2018 and has also been featured in the Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Women to Watch. This year, Mehrotra is on the list of E4M's Top 20 Communication Professionals to Watch out for.

Hailing from the small town of Ranikhet with big dreams in her eyes, she’s come a long way, and being the trailblazer that she is, she still has miles left to achieve.