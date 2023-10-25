Analysis News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Women to Watch 2023: Neha Mehrotra, Avian WE

A communications veteran and a powerhouse, Neha Mehrotra’s journey is one that inspires you to dream big.

Women to Watch 2023: Neha Mehrotra, Avian WE
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Neha Mehrotra

Managing director
Avian WE
India

When Neha Mehrotra dove into her new role as the managing director of Avian WE earlier this year, she did not land into unknown territory. As someone instrumental in the evolution of the firm from its nascent stage, she already knew the place she would be in. As the MD, she is now officially spearheading the firm’s India operations, with a special emphasis on office, client, and market leadership.

In the past, Mehrotra has architected strategies for about 80% of Avian WE’s premier businesses and churned in a significant percentage of the company’s revenue. The top management does not fail to laud Mehrotra for her pivotal role in making the company a multi-million dollar business.

Her achievements are not just about numbers. She is an excellent relationship-builder and a true-blooded PR professional who keeps her clients at the centre of the hustle. Her Clients for Life programme and her strategic approach to new business development won her prestigious clients such as Amazon, Samsung, Reckitt, and Singapore Airlines, to name a few. She also excels in managing brand reputation and navigating crises. 

While juggling many hats at the firm, Mehrotra is also busy creating a legacy in the PR industry. She has set up the India chapter of a global organisation called Women in PR and is also the National Chair, Growth and Standardisation, for the Public Relations Consultants Association of India. 

At the firm, she has conceived training programmes like SEED to mentor fresh recruits and initiated cultural ambassador programmes to create an inclusive, diverse and harmonious workplace. Mehrotra often invites LGBTQ+ guest speakers and encourages participation in LGBTQ+ job fairs. Thanks to her initiatives, Avian is the only PR agency in India that includes LGBTQ+ partners in its health insurance policy.

Mehrotra’s years of dedication and passion often bring her moments of triumph. She won the Emerging Leader of the Year Award at the Future Leaders Summit in 2018 and has also been featured in the Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Women to Watch. This year, Mehrotra is on the list of E4M's Top 20 Communication Professionals to Watch out for.

Hailing from the small town of Ranikhet with big dreams in her eyes, she’s come a long way, and being the trailblazer that she is, she still has miles left to achieve.

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

1 Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

2 WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

3 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

4 Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

5 WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

6 WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

7 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

8 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

‘Why now?’: analysts react to Wunderman Thompson-VMLY&R merger

10 ‘Why now?’: analysts react to Wunderman Thompson-VMLY&R merger

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2023: Deadline extended to Aug 25
Aug 21, 2023
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2023: Deadline extended to Aug 25

Women to Watch 2023 open for entries
Jul 11, 2023
Campaign Staff

Women to Watch 2023 open for entries

Women to Watch 2022: Sonali Malaviya, Essence
Nov 24, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Sonali Malaviya, Essence

Women to Watch 2022: Parul Gautam, Reprise
Nov 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Parul Gautam, Reprise

Just Published

The CMO's MO: Loretta Lee on putting the fizz back in Asahi's sales
15 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

The CMO's MO: Loretta Lee on putting the fizz back ...

Innovation, growth and the premiumisation of beer—these are just some of the hot topics on Asahi's marketing director for Asia, Loretta Lee's mind.

Asia-Pacific: Where fortune favours the careful
16 hours ago
Robert Heldt

Asia-Pacific: Where fortune favours the careful

Asia remains one of the most diverse, nuanced and vibrant global regions, brimming with the potential for business success. So, why are so many brands still struggling to treat localisation as more than a quick lift-and-shift strategy job? Robert Heldt explores.

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global ...

Yasuharu Sasaki, Will Swayne and Pete Stein will head up global practices teams for creative, media and CXM under Jean Lin's leadership, while Peter Huijboom steps down as Dentsu's international media CEO to serve in an advisory role.

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video
21 hours ago
John Harrington

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

Rob Mayhew, the popular social media creator, has published a video mocking Havas and its CEO Yannick Bolloré after the company defended its decision to work with Shell.