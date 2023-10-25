Analysis News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Women to Watch 2023: Christina Vacharanetr, Zenith

Vacharanetr’s innovative approach has reshaped the Groupe’s media strategies to meet modern demands, winning big pitches and driving exponential growth.

Women to Watch 2023: Christina Vacharanetr, Zenith
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Christina Vacharanetr

Managing director
Zenith, Publicis Media 
Thailand

Christina Vacharanetr seems to have the Midas touch. In a career spanning over 20 years across different groups, she has consistently maintained a streak of winning pitches.

In the two years she has been with Publicis Media Thailand, Vacharanetr led the successful pitches for L’Oreal Thailand, Friesland Campina and PepsiCo, with a total billing of US$60 million. It comes from having a deep understanding of the needs and goals of their clients, which has also translated into delivering exceptional results.

Another accomplishment of Vacharanetr has been her ability to grow the revenues of existing clients. By developing strong relationships, she has been able to identify opportunities for growth and develop effective strategies to capitalise on them. This has resulted in increased revenues and strengthened partnerships with and for clients.

For the Samsung account, which is Publicis Media's largest client, Vacharanetr was instrumental in everything from refining the work to implementing new processes, while working hand-in-hand with the regional team to ensure that the business is in an improved state. Other key accounts like Mundipharma have grown over 700% in media spending over the past year, under her leadership.

Before leading Publicis Media Thailand, Vacharanetr was the MD of Mindshare Thailand, where she spearheaded the immense growth of accounts and the acquisition of Kinetic (the OOH division) to grow Mindshare into one of the top agencies in Thailand. In her current role, she has put in her skills and experience to transform the entire Publicis ecosystem, both internally and externally.

Vacharanetr has been working tirelessly towards the development of talent within the agency. By sharing media-based knowledge across the group, she has built a culture of excellence and innovation, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment for all employees. In the two years she has been with the agency, Vacharanetr has conducted over 20 training programmes and workshops for all of Publicis Groupe Thailand’s employees. She was also a key member of the committee responsible for organising Publicis Thailand's inaugural 'Power of one, powering the future' event as part of the ‘Power of one trends’ initiative by the Groupe.

As a result of her efforts, Zenith has achieved impressive accolades, including winning the silver award for Thai Media Agency of the Year at Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year awards.

Source:
Campaign Asia

