Search
christina vacharanetr
2 days ago
Women to Watch 2023: Christina Vacharanetr, Zenith
Vacharanetr’s innovative approach has reshaped the Groupe’s media strategies to meet modern demands, winning big pitches and driving exponential growth.
Jul 4, 2017
'NewCo' leadership takes shape in SEA
MEC chiefs in Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia to lead newly merged agency with Maxus in their markets, while Singapore to be led by local Maxus leader.
Feb 11, 2011
Christina Vacharanetr appointed MD of Maxus Thailand
BANGKOK - Maxus has named Mindshare's Christina Vacharanetr managing director of its Thailand office.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins