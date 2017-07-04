christina vacharanetr

Women to Watch 2023: Christina Vacharanetr, Zenith
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2023: Christina Vacharanetr, Zenith

Vacharanetr’s innovative approach has reshaped the Groupe’s media strategies to meet modern demands, winning big pitches and driving exponential growth.

'NewCo' leadership takes shape in SEA
Jul 4, 2017
Faaez Samadi

'NewCo' leadership takes shape in SEA

MEC chiefs in Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia to lead newly merged agency with Maxus in their markets, while Singapore to be led by local Maxus leader.

Christina Vacharanetr appointed MD of Maxus Thailand
Feb 11, 2011
Staff Reporters

Christina Vacharanetr appointed MD of Maxus Thailand

BANGKOK - Maxus has named Mindshare's Christina Vacharanetr managing director of its Thailand office.

