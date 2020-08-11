zenith
Campaign India announces Digital Crest winners
Affle and Zivame take top honours.
Digital now more than half of global adspend
Global market will shrink by 9.1% this year, according to Zenith, representing a slightly smaller decline than in 2009.
Zenith gets a bigger seat at Publicis Groupe table
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Zenith's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Agency Report Card 2019: Zenith
Publicis Groupe's completion of its blockbuster Epsilon acquisition gave ROI agency Zenith a bigger seat at the table, especially with the Groupe's big global pitches. But was it able to balance this with local wins and keeping existing clients happy?
Global adspend to rise by 4% in 2020
But Zenith's latest forecast predicts Donald Trump's trade war with China will deliver a 1.1% hit to adspend growth.
Why advertisers can't afford to screw up 5G
When thinking about optimal user experience, we need to take into account more than individual ads, Zenith's mobile specialist warns.
