zenith

Campaign India announces Digital Crest winners
Aug 11, 2020
Campaign India Team

Affle and Zivame take top honours.

Digital now more than half of global adspend
Jul 28, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Global market will shrink by 9.1% this year, according to Zenith, representing a slightly smaller decline than in 2009.

Zenith gets a bigger seat at Publicis Groupe table
Apr 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Zenith's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

Agency Report Card 2019: Zenith
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Publicis Groupe's completion of its blockbuster Epsilon acquisition gave ROI agency Zenith a bigger seat at the table, especially with the Groupe's big global pitches. But was it able to balance this with local wins and keeping existing clients happy?

Global adspend to rise by 4% in 2020
Dec 9, 2019
Ben Bold

But Zenith's latest forecast predicts Donald Trump's trade war with China will deliver a 1.1% hit to adspend growth.

Why advertisers can't afford to screw up 5G
Aug 21, 2019
Katharine Hansford

When thinking about optimal user experience, we need to take into account more than individual ads, Zenith's mobile specialist warns.

