WPP reigns, Dentsu resurges at Campaign's Greater China AOY

This year, WPP agencies Ogilvy and Mindshare proved their excellence at Campaign's Agency of the Year Greater China awards, splitting among themselves all the top regional honours and walking away with a total of 24 metals.

Ogilvy scored a hat-trick as the Greater China Creative Agency of the Year and the Greater China PR Agency of the Year categories by winning Gold for the third consecutive year, while Mindshare snatched the Greater China Media Agency of the Year top gong from previous winner Zenith and also took home the Greater China Digital Agency of the Year Gold. The awards were celebrated at a live ceremony in Shanghai.

However, as the metals were counted at the end of the Shanghai gala, Dentsu's impressive comeback was another highlight of the evening.

> See the full list of 2023 Greater China Agency of the Year winners <

After a subdued 2022, Dentsu returned to its winning ways at Campaign’s top agency awards. The Japanese-based network bounced back from just five metals in 2022, to claim 17 awards at the December 5 Shanghai event. Its Taiwan office, led by chief executive Jennifer Tsang, who also heads the newly formed Greater North cluster, played a crucial role in this impressive feat.

The agency swept Gold in five categories: Taiwan Digital, Greater China B2C Marketing, Content Marketing, Customer Engagement and Talent Development Programme of the Year. It also celebrated two people awards: Kazuki Tsuburaku as the Greater China Creative Leader of the Year, and Philip Yuan as the Young Achiever of the Year. Edelman’s John Koay and PHD’s Christopher Lui received commendations in the same categories, respectively. Dentsu Creative’s Hong Kong office also won the Best Place to Work award, which was previously held by BBDO China in 2022. The agency also collected several silvers and bronzes in other categories.

Moving on to the hotly contested Creative Agency of the Year title. Here Ogilvy defended its Gold in China but ended up with a Silver in Hong Kong and Taiwan, where TBWA and Publicis' Leo Burnett took home the top honours. At the final metal tally, the WPP creative behemoth swiped 15 metals, inclucing five Golds split across its offices in the region. The China office also won the Creative Agency and Greater China Integrated Marketing Agency awards. Ogilvy’s offices in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan swept the PR Agency of the Year awards in their markets, showing their strength in the PR category.

Mindshare wrapped up the evening with nine metals, including two for its staff. Shanghai’s deputy general manager Selina Lee was named Account Person of the Year in the region and Catherine Fei was honoured as the New Business Development Person of the Year.

The agency's performance was recognised with a Gold in the Media Agency of the Year category in both China and Hong Kong. In 2022, there had been no Media Gold awareded in China whereas in Hong Kong, Publicis' Zenith previously held the accolade. Publicis also showed strength in Taiwan, where Starcom sealed a Silver behind Dentsu's Carat.

TBWA has scooped an impressive six metals this year compared to four wins in 2022. It was raining Gold for the Omnicom agency’s Hong Kong office. It toppled Ogilvy for the top Creative spot in Hong Kong, nabbed another Gold for the Digital Agency category, again in Hong Kong and a third for the Greater China Brand Experience Agency. To add to this glory, it also won Silver in the Greater China Customer Engagement Agency category. Its cutting-edge production studio Bolt was crowned the Greater China Social Media Agency; the China office also claimed a Bronze for the Greater China Integrated Marketing Agency.

Publicis' Zenith could not replicate its 2022 success. The agency, had a stellar performance last year with several Gold and Silver awards for its Taiwan and Hong Kong offices, only managed to secure a Gold for Greater China Performance Agency and a Bronze for Taiwan Digital Agency this year.

Zenith’s performance in 2023 was overshadowed by rivals, such as WPP's Wavemaker and Publicis Edge, who won the top accolade for Data Analytics and Influencer Marketing. A Gold in this category showcases their ability to leverage data and insights to create effective and innovative campaigns for clients. Publicis also scored a Bronze for its influence arm in the Influencer Marketing category, where Red Ant Asia remained the dominant force for the second year running.

Leo Burnett dazzled the jury with its creative excellence, earning a Gold in the Creative category and another Gold in the Content Marketing category for its work in Taiwan. The agency’s Hong Kong office also impressed with its vibrant culture, taking home the prestigious Greater China Best Culture Award, which was previously held by BBDO in 2022 and Tag in 2021. Additionally, Leo Burnett won a Silver for its strong Agency Marketer Partnership with Cathay, its long-standing client, and a Bronze for its outstanding Customer Engagement strategy in Greater China.