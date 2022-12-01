Ogilvy, Zenith lead Greater China AOY awards

Ogilvy and Zenith have picked up the three regional-level awards in the just-announced Greater China Agency of the Year Awards. Ogilvy wins Greater China Creative Agency of the Year and Greater China PR Agency of the Year, while Zenith takes the Greater China Media Agency of the Year. Ogilvy keeps both titles from 2021.

Regionally, Ogilvy wins ten awards won across the Greater China agency categories, including six golds and four silvers. The agency retains all its five Golds that it won last year, this year adding a creative agency title in the Hong Kong market. The Golds are:

Greater China Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year

Hong Kong SAR Creative Agency of the Year

Taiwan Creative Agency of the Year

China PR Agency of the Year

Hong Kong SAR PR Agency of the Year

Taiwan PR Agency of the Year

China Creative Agency of the Year has no Gold. Ogilvy and TBWA share the silver award title, and BBDO wins bronze.

Zenith's regional wins are five awards in the agency categories; these include three Golds and two Silvers. Zenith's golds are for:

Taiwan Digital Agency of the Year

Hong Kong SAR Media Agency of the Year

Greater China Talent Development Program of the Year

Without a Gold award for China Digital Agency of the Year and China Media Agency of the Year, Ogilvy and TBWA win the digital Silver and Bronze, and Dentsu X and Initiative win the media Silver and Bronze.

WPP brands and agencies, including Ogilvy, take 22 awards in the agency categories, with eight Golds, eleven Silvers and three Bronzes. Other Golds are:

Wavemaker for Greater China Performance Agency of the Year

Grey Group China for Greater China Content Marketing Agency of the Year

Wavemaker also wins one Silver for Greater China Data Analytics Agency of the Year. Mindshare adds two silvers, and MediaCom adds one silver and one bronze.

Publicis brands and agencies, including Zenith, take 19 awards in the agency categories, with seven Golds, eight Silvers and four Bronzes. Other Golds are:

Starcom Taiwan for Taiwan Media Agency of the Year

Performics Taiwan for Greater China Programmatic Agency of the Year.

Publicis EDGE for Greater China Data Analytics Agency of the Year

Publicis Commerce China for Greater China E-commerce Agency of the Year

Omnicom agencies are close with 13 awards in the agency categories, including three Golds, four Silvers, five Bronzes and Best Place to Work. TBWA\BOLT Shanghai wins Gold for Greater China Social Media Agency of the Year. OMD Hong Kong collects Gold for Hong Kong Digital Agency of the Year, while BBDO Greater China takes the Gold for Greater China Best Culture and the title of Greater China Best Place to Work.

Dentsu agencies bag eight awards, with four Silvers (Dentsu Creative for Hong Kong SAR Creative Agency of the Year, Dentsu X for China Media Agency of the Year, VERYSTAR for Greater China E-commerce Agency of the Year, and Dentsu Public Relations Consulting Beijing for Greater China Event Marketing Agency of the Year) and four Bronzes.

LEO Digital Network takes two golds for Greater China Customer Engagement Agency of the Year and Greater China Brand Experience Agency of the Year. Ruder Finn Asia wins two golds for Greater China Consultancy of the Year and China Independent Agency of the Year.

Other key Gold winners in the 2022 agency categories include:

Cheil Worldwide China: Greater China Specialist Agency of the Year

M&C Saatchi Spencer: Greater China Production Company of the Year

Red Ant Asia: Greater China Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year

SG & FOTILE: Greater China Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year

Sinclair: Greater China B2C Marketing Agency of the Year

In the brand categories, ARCFOX is named Greater China Brand of the Year.

For the people/team awards, both BBDO and Mindshare take away two awards.

Mindshare:

The HIT Team: Greater China New Business Development Team of the Year

Kenneth Chan: Greater China Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year

BBDO:

The Tiny Team: Greater China Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year

Harry Chen: Greater China Young Achiever of the Year

Other winners in people/team categories: