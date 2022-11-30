Mindshare, Ogilvy and Famous Innovations lead award haul at South Asia AOY 2022

WPP took home network 20 golds across many of the just-announced South Asia AOY award categories with Mindshare emerging as the biggest winner across the spectrum. Among the newly minted winners, in line with 2021’s results, WPP's Mindshare won the South Asia Digital Agency of the Year while Ogilvy nabbed the top prize for creative agency in the South Asia region.

The top regional honours are in addition to Ogilvy’s win in the Creative Agency of the Year categories in India and Pakistan; Wavemaker’s gold as Digital Agency of the Year (India) and Media Agency of the Year in India and Bangladesh; Mindshare’s dominance in Digital Agency of the Year (Pakistan) and the Media Agency category in India, Pakistan and rest of South Asia. GroupM India also bagged gold in Best Place to Work (South Asia), bolstering the network’s tally.

Mindshare India team