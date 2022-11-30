Mindshare, Ogilvy and Famous Innovations lead award haul at South Asia AOY 2022

WPP took home network 20 golds across many of the just-announced South Asia AOY award categories with Mindshare emerging as the biggest winner across the spectrum. Among the newly minted winners, in line with 2021’s results, WPP's Mindshare won the South Asia Digital Agency of the Year while Ogilvy nabbed the top prize for creative agency in the South Asia region.
The top regional honours are in addition to Ogilvy’s win in the Creative Agency of the Year categories in India and Pakistan; Wavemaker’s gold as Digital Agency of the Year (India) and Media Agency of the Year in India and Bangladesh; Mindshare’s dominance in Digital Agency of the Year (Pakistan) and the Media Agency category in India, Pakistan and rest of South Asia. GroupM India also bagged gold in Best Place to Work (South Asia), bolstering the network’s tally.
In 2021, when a full field entered Agency of the Year, Ogilvy won the South Asia Creative Agency of the Year, South Asia Digital Agency and Media Agency of the Year were both nabbed by Mindshare whereas the jury declined to select regional winners for PR agency of the year.
In 2022, here are the golds that various Mindshare shops won in in the agency categories in South Asia:
- Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year
- Pakistan Media Agency of the Year
- India Media Agency of the Year
- Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year (Sri Lanka)
- Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year (Bangladesh)
- South Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year (India)
- South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year (India)
- South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year (India)
- South Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year (India)
- South Asia Digital Agency of the Year (regional)
- South Asia Media Agency of the Year (regional)
Ogilvy shops celebrated golds in the following categories:
- India Creative Agency of the Year
- Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year
- Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year
- South Asia Creative Agency of the Year (regional)
Among other outstanding wins, Famous Innovation stands out in the South Asia Independent Agency of the Year category and Best Culture and Brand Design categories, while Quantum Consumer Solutions India is recognised as the Consultancy of the Year in the region. Additionally, Interactive Avenues gets gold in the South Asia Ecommerce Agency of the Year category.
People awards
Mindshare India’s dominance in the people categories continued this year with three out of 11 wins. Carat’s CEO Anita Kotwani wins the coveted South Asia Agency Head of the Year prize, Shubham Nag, while director content at Mindshare India wins in the South Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year. Meanwhile, Tanya Agarwal aces the South Asia Young Achiever of the Year category and Mithila Saraf wins the Young Business Leader of the Year.