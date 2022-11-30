Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Nikita Mishra
Nov 30, 2022

Mindshare, Ogilvy and Famous Innovations lead award haul at South Asia AOY 2022

WPP scooped 20 golds in the agency categories, while independent Famous Innovations scored key wins as well.

Agency of the Year 2022, South Asia winners revealed
Agency of the Year 2022, South Asia winners revealed

WPP took home network 20 golds across many of the just-announced South Asia AOY award categories with Mindshare emerging as the biggest winner across the spectrum. Among the newly minted winners, in line with 2021’s results, WPP's Mindshare won the South Asia Digital Agency of the Year while Ogilvy nabbed the top prize for creative agency in the South Asia region. 

< See all our Agency of the Year 2022 coverage >

< See the full list of South Asia 2022 winners

The top regional honours are in addition to Ogilvy’s win in the Creative Agency of the Year categories in India and Pakistan; Wavemaker’s gold as Digital Agency of the Year (India) and Media Agency of the Year in India and Bangladesh; Mindshare’s dominance in Digital Agency of the Year (Pakistan) and the Media Agency category in India, Pakistan and rest of South Asia. GroupM India also bagged gold in Best Place to Work (South Asia), bolstering the network’s tally.

Mindshare India team


In 2021, when a full field entered Agency of the Year, Ogilvy won the South Asia Creative Agency of the Year, South Asia Digital Agency and Media Agency of the Year were both nabbed by Mindshare whereas the jury declined to select regional winners for PR agency of the year.

In 2022, here are the golds that various Mindshare shops won in in the agency categories in South Asia:

  • Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year
  • Pakistan Media Agency of the Year
  • India Media Agency of the Year
  • Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year (Sri Lanka)
  • Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year (Bangladesh)
  • South Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year (India)
  • South Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year (India)
  • South Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year (India)
  • South Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year (India)
  • South Asia Digital Agency of the Year (regional)
  • South Asia Media Agency of the Year (regional)

Ogilvy shops celebrated golds in the following categories:

  • India Creative Agency of the Year
  • Pakistan Creative Agency of the Year
  • Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year
  • South Asia Creative Agency of the Year (regional)
Ogilvy India team


Among other outstanding wins, Famous Innovation stands out in the South Asia Independent Agency of the Year category and Best Culture and Brand Design categories, while Quantum Consumer Solutions India is recognised as the Consultancy of the Year in the region. Additionally, Interactive Avenues gets gold in the South Asia Ecommerce Agency of the Year category.

People awards

L to R: Anita Kotwani (Carat India), Mithila Saraf (Famous Innovations), Shubham Nag (Mindshare India)


Mindshare India’s dominance in the people categories continued this year with three out of 11 wins. Carat’s CEO Anita Kotwani wins the coveted South Asia Agency Head of the Year prize, Shubham Nag, while director content at Mindshare India wins in the South Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year. Meanwhile, Tanya Agarwal aces the South Asia Young Achiever of the Year category and Mithila Saraf wins the Young Business Leader of the Year.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

5 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

8 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

How are you using discovery commerce?

9 How are you using discovery commerce?

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

10 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Related Articles

Ogilvy, Zenith lead Greater China AOY awards
Dec 1, 2022
Minnie Wang

Ogilvy, Zenith lead Greater China AOY awards

Agency of the Year 2022
3 days ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2022

Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at Southeast Asia AOY awards
3 days ago
Shawn Lim

Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at ...

Accenture Song and UM stand out in Japan/Korea AOY Awards
Dec 1, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Accenture Song and UM stand out in Japan/Korea AOY ...

Just Published

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study
4 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are ...

The majority of TikTokers dispensing mental health advice don’t have relevant qualifications, a PlushCare report found.

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its $400 million media account
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its ...

The review impacts all of the pro football league’s current media agencies.

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 reminds the world the war in Ukraine persists despite there being less media coverage.

Premier League kicks off creative account review
5 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Incumbent FCB Inferno is repitching.