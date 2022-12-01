agency of the year 2022

Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at Southeast Asia AOY awards
16 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Ogilvy wins the most gold but gives up Southeast Asia Digital Agency of the Year to Mindshare as Leo Burnett steals Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year title from TBWA.

Ogilvy, Zenith lead Greater China AOY awards
Dec 1, 2022
Minnie Wang

The two agencies win all regional awards and bring home nine golds between them. LEO Digital Network and Ruder Finn Asia bag two golds. BBDO wins one gold and Greater China Best Place to Work.

Accenture Song and UM stand out in Japan/Korea AOY Awards
Dec 1, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Beacon Communications wins the gold for Japan Creative Agency of the Year while TBWA performs well in both markets, but Accenture Song and UM net the most Golds overall.

Mindshare, Ogilvy and Famous Innovations lead award haul at South Asia AOY 2022
Nov 30, 2022
Nikita Mishra

WPP scooped 20 golds in the agency categories, while independent Famous Innovations scored key wins as well.

