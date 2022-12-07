Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at Southeast Asia AOY awards

Ogilvy has returned to winning ways for the 2022 Southeast Asia Agency of the Year Awards, winning 18 awards.

While the WPP-owned agency picked up Southeast Asia PR Agency of the Year, it conceded the Southeast Asia Digital Agency of the Year to Mindshare. Mindshare also picked up Southeast Asia Media Agency of the Year for the second year running. Meanwhile, TBWA conceded its Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year title to Leo Burnett.

< See all Agency of the Year 2022 coverage >

< See Southeast Asia's full winners list >

Ogilvy picked up four Golds in Singapore for PR Agency of the Year, Creative Agency of the Year and Digital Agency of the Year, and also the Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year. The Indonesia office scooped up a Gold for Creative Agency of the Year and a Silver for PR Agency of the Year.

The Thailand office picked up three Silvers for Creative Agency of the Year, Digital Agency of the Year and PR Agency of the Year. In the Philippines, its office won two Bronze for Creative Agency of the Year and Digital Agency of the Year. In Vietnam, Ogilvy earned three Golds for Digital Agency of the Year, PR Agency of the Year and Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year.

Frederick Tong, Ogilvy



In the people category, Ogilvy Singapore’s Frederick Tong is Southeast Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year and Nicolas Courant is Southeast Asia Creative Person of the Year.

It was not the best year for TBWA, as the Omnicom-owned agency picked up only four awards this year, compared to 12 in 2021. TBWA once again won Gold in Singapore for Southeast Asia Talent Development Program of the Year and two Golds in the Philippines for Creative Agency of the Year and Digital Agency of the Year.

TBWA also earned Silver in the Philippines for Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year and a Bronze in Vietnam for PR Agency of the Year. Elsewhere for Omnicom, OMD Singapore took home Media Agency of the Year.

After winning Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year for two consecutive years, TBWA relinquished the title to Leo Burnett. The Publicis-owned agency also won three Golds for Creative Agency of the Year in Vietnam and Thailand, as well as Digital Agency of the Year in Indonesia.

At a lively awards gala in Singapore, a vocal Publicis Groupe contingent made their presence known, with a strong showing and escalation of wins across the Southeast Asia awards compared to previous years.

Among the SEA accolades, Publicis also earned Southeast Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year for Publicis Media – Precision and Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year. Starcom took home Silver for Singapore Media Agency of the Year, while Zenith earned a Silver in Thailand and a Bronze in Vietnam for Media Agency of the Year. MSL is awarded Silver for Vietnam PR Agency of the Year.

(L-R) Grace Loh, Clara Baello and Piyee Wong



Grace Loh of Digitas Malaysia is the Southeast Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year and Ciara Baello of Leo Burnett Manila is Southeast Asia Young Achiever of the Year. Piyee Wong of Zenith Malaysia is the Southeast Asia New Business Development Person of the Year.

Elsewhere for WPP, aside from winning Southeast Asia Media Agency of the Year for the second year running, Mindshare also took home Golds in Thailand for Media and Digital Agency of the Year, in Malaysia for Media and Digital Agency of the Year, in the Philippines for Media Agency of the Year.

Mindshare won Silver in Vietnam for Media and Digital Agency of the Year, in the Philippines for Digital Agency of the Year, in Singapore for Digital Agency of the Year.

ADA



Among other GroupM agencies, Xaxis picked up a Bronze in Indonesia for Southeast Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year, while Wavemaker won Gold for Digital Agency of the Year and Bronze for Media Agency of the Year in Indonesia. Mediacom won a Gold in Vietnam for Media Agency of the Year and a Bronze in Thailand for Digital Agency of the Year.

Dentsu agencies did not win any Gold, but Dentsu Creative picked up a Bronze in Indonesia for Creative Agency of the Year, while Dentus X picked up two Bronzes for Malaysia Media Agency of the Year and Thailand Digital Agency of the Year. Silver went to Dentsu X for Indonesia Media Agency of the Year. A Silver was picked up by iProspect in Indonesia for Southeast Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year.

For IPG agencies, Initiative picked up three Bronzes for Philippines Media Agency of the Year, Thailand Media Agency of the Year and Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year in Malaysia. Jack Morton Worldwide won a Gold in Singapore for Southeast Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year and FCB Shout was awarded Silver for Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year.

McCann Worldgroup picked up a Bronze for Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year. MRM picked up a Gold and a Bronze for Southeast Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year and Singapore Digital Agency of the Year respectively. MullenLowe MARC picked up a Bronze for Philippines PR Agency of the Year and R/GA Media Group won Southeast Asia Best Place to Work in Singapore.

UM APAC won a Gold for Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year and a Bronze for Southeast Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year. UM picked up a Silver for Philippines Media Agency of the Year and Malaysia Media Agency of the Year.

Mediabrands Content Studios won a Gold for Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year and a Bronze for Malaysia Digital Agency of the Year. It picked up a Silver in Thailand for Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year.

Edelman



Edelman won a Gold in Singapore for Southeast Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year, two Silvers for Malaysia PR Agency of the Year and Southeast Asia Market Research Agency of the Year. It also picked up a Bronze for Indonesia PR Agency of the Year.

ADA was the cream of the crop among independents, winning Southeast Asia Independent Agency of the Year. It picked up two Golds for Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Digital Agency of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year.

ADA also picked up five Silvers for Southeast Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year, Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year, Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year, Southeast Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year and Southeast Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year.

ADA was awarded Bronze for Thailand Independent Agency of the Year and Southeast Asia Performance Agency of the Year.

Other Gold independent agency awards go to GOODSTUPH, Ampersand Advisory, INVNT, M&C Saatchi Performance, The Secret Little Agency.