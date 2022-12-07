Advertising News Marketing
Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

See the shortlist for the Southeast Asia region in the 2022 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

REGIONAL CATEGORIES
Category Winner
Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year Leo Burnett
Southeast Asia Digital Agency of the Year Mindshare 
Southeast Asia Independent Agency of the Year ADA
Southeast Asia Media Agency of the Year Mindshare 
Southeast Asia PR Agency of the Year Ogilvy 
Southeast Asia Brand of the Year McDonald's (Singapore)
Category Award Agency Market
Southeast Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Gold MRM Singapore
Silver Ogilvy Singapore Singapore
Bronze Aiken Digital Singapore
Southeast Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year Silver ADA Malaysia
Silver PMAX Vietnam
Bronze CJ WORX and Spore Bangkok Thailand
Southeast Asia Best Culture Gold IDEASXMACHINA Philippines
Silver Propel Manila Philippines
Bronze M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore
Southeast Asia Best Place to Work Winner R/GA Media Group Singapore
Southeast Asia Boutique Agency of the Year Gold SOUR Bangkok Thailand
Silver &friends Indonesia
Silver Zorba Group Singapore
Bronze Bud Communications Singapore
Southeast Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year Gold Anak Singapore
Southeast Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year Gold Jack Morton Worldwide Singapore
Silver INVNT SINGAPORE Singapore
Bronze SOUR Bangkok Thailand
Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year Gold UM APAC Singapore
Silver ADA Malaysia
Bronze Initiative Malaysia Malaysia
Southeast Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year Gold M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia
Silver INCA Indoensia (SEA)
Bronze Propel Manila Philippines
Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year Silver ADA Malaysia
Silver GrowthOps Asia Malaysia
Bronze The Huddle Room Philippines
Southeast Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year Gold Edelman Data & Intelligence  Singapore
Silver ADA Malaysia
Bronze UM APAC Singapore
Southeast Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year Silver ADA Malaysia
Silver PMAX Vietnam
Bronze RED2 Digital Vietnam
Southeast Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year Gold INVNT SINGAPORE Singapore
Bronze IdeaFactory Advertising Cambodia
Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year Gold INCA Indoensia (SEA)
Gold T&A OGILVY VIETNAM Vietnam
Silver MEDIABRANDS CONTENT STUDIO Thailand Thailand
Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Singapore Singapore
Silver TBWA\SMP Philippines
Bronze McCann Worldgroup Singapore
Bronze Propel Manila Philippines
Southeast Asia Market Research Agency of the Year Gold Milieu Insight Singapore
Silver Edelman Data & Intelligence Singapore
Bronze 2CV PTE. LTD. Singapore
Southeast Asia Performance Agency of the Year Gold M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore
Silver Reprise Digital Singapore
Bronze ADA Malaysia
Southeast Asia Production Company of the Year Gold Prodigious Singapore
Silver Elesi Studios Philippines
Bronze FART: Visibles & Final Art Production Philippines
Southeast Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year Gold Publicis Media - Precision Singapore
Silver iProspect Indonesia
Bronze Xaxis Indonesia (SEA)
Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year Gold GOODSTUPH Singapore
Silver Ogilvy Singapore
Bronze BRILLIANT & MILLION Thailand
Bronze M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia
Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year Gold M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore
Silver Prodigious Singapore
Bronze GOODSTUPH Singapore
Southeast Asia Talent Development Program of the Year Gold TBWA\Singapore Singapore
Silver IDEASXMACHINA  Philippines
Bronze Propel Manila Philippines
Category Award Agency Company/Brand  Market
Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year Gold Leo Burnett Mondelez International Indonesia
Silver Ogilvy Singapore, Ogilvy Malaysia Mondelēz International Singapore
Bronze M&C Saatchi Performance Grab Singapore
Category Award Agency Market
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Creative Agency of the Year Gold ERA Myanmar
Silver ADA Cambodia
Bronze Mango Tango Asia Cambodia
Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Indonesia Indonesia
Silver Leo Burnett Indonesia
Bronze Dentsu Creative Indonesia
Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year Gold Mediabrands Content Studios Malaysia
Silver FCB SHOUT Malaysia
Bronze Leo Burnett Malaysia
Philippines Creative Agency of the Year Gold TBWA\SMP Philippines
Silver Leo Burnett Manila Philippines
Bronze Ogilvy Manila Philippines
Singapore Creative Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Singapore Singapore
Silver Leo Burnett Singapore
Bronze The Secret Little Agency Singapore
Thailand Creative Agency of the Year Gold Leo Burnett Thailand Thailand
Silver Ogilvy Thailand Thailand
Bronze Wolf BKK Thailand
Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year Gold Leo Burnett Vietnam
Silver Publicis Vietnam Vietnam
Bronze HAPPINESS SAIGON Vietnam
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Digital Agency of the Year Gold ADA Cambodia
Silver Marketing Solutions Asia Cambodia
Bronze Moblaze Cambodia
Indonesia Digital Agency of the Year Gold Leo Burnett Indonesia
Gold Wavemaker Indonesia
Silver Redcomm Indonesia Indonesia
Malaysia Digital Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Group Malaysia
Silver Digitas Malaysia
Bronze Mediabrands Content Studios Malaysia
Philippines Digital Agency of the Year Gold TBWA\SMP Philippines
Silver Mindshare Philippines Philippines
Bronze Ogilvy Manila Philippines
Singapore Digital Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Singapore Singapore
Silver Mindshare Singapore Singapore
Bronze MRM Singapore
Thailand Digital Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Thailand
Silver Ogilvy Thailand Thailand
Bronze dentsu X (Thailand) Thailand
Bronze MEDIACOM Thailand
Vietnam Digital Agency of the Year Gold T&A OGILVY VIETNAM Vietnam
Silver Mindshare Vietnam
Bronze Digitas Vietnam Vietnam
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Independent Agency of the Year Gold ADA Cambodia
Silver ERA Myanmar
Bronze Mango Tango Asia Cambodia
Indonesia Independent Agency of the Year Gold Redcomm Indonesia Indonesia
Silver &friends Indonesia
Bronze GOODSTUPH Indonesia
Malaysia Independent Agency of the Year Gold Ampersand Advisory Malaysia
Silver ADA Malaysia
Bronze Kingdom Digital Solutions Malaysia
Philippines Independent Agency of the Year Gold Propel Manila Philippines
Silver The Huddle Room Philippines
Bronze NuWorks Interactive Labs Philippines
Singapore Independent Agency of the Year Gold The Secret Little Agency Singapore
Silver Aiken Digital Singapore
Bronze Click2View  Singapore
Thailand Independent Agency of the Year Silver dotMATTERS Thailand
Bronze ADA Thailand
Bronze GOODSTUPH Thailand
Vietnam Independent Agency of the Year Gold HAPPINESS SAIGON Vietnam
Silver RED2 Digital Vietnam
Bronze PMAX Vietnam
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Media Agency of the Year Gold ADA Cambodia
Bronze Marketing Solutions Asia Cambodia
Indonesia Media Agency of the Year Silver dentsu X Indonesia Indonesia
Bronze M&C Saatchi Performance Indonesia
Bronze Wavemaker Indonesia
Malaysia Media Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Malaysia  Malaysia
Silver Universal McCann Malaysia
Bronze dentsu X (Malaysia) Malaysia
Philippines Media Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Philippines Philippines
Silver UM Philippines Philippines
Bronze Initiative Philippines
Singapore Media Agency of the Year Gold OMD Singapore Singapore
Silver Initiative Singapore
Silver Starcom Singapore
Thailand Media Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Thailand
Silver Zenith Thailand
Bronze Initiative Thailand
Vietnam Media Agency of the Year Gold MediaCom Vietnam Vietnam
Silver Mindshare Vietnam
Bronze Zenith Vietnam
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar PR Agency of the Year Silver ERA Myanmar
Indonesia PR Agency of the Year Silver Ogilvy Indonesia Indonesia
Bronze Edelman Indonesia
Malaysia PR Agency of the Year Silver Edelman Malaysia
Bronze Ogilvy Malaysia Malaysia
Philippines PR Agency of the Year Silver Ripple8 Philippines
Silver The EON Group Philippines
Bronze MullenLowe MARC Philippines
Singapore PR Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Public Relations Singapore Singapore
Silver DeVries Global Singapore
Bronze Tate Anzur Singapore
Thailand PR Agency of the Year Silver Ogilvy Thailand Thailand
Vietnam PR Agency of the Year Gold T&A OGILVY VIETNAM Vietnam
Silver MSL Vietnam
Bronze Tequila\ by TBWA Vietnam
PEOPLE CATEGORIES
Category Award Nominee Agency/Company Market
Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year Winner Grace Banguis-Certeza Spark Foundry Philippines Philippines
Southeast Asia Agency Head of the Year Winner Zachary Lim Wavemaker Singapore Singapore
Southeast Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year Winner Grace Loh Digitas Malaysia
Southeast Asia Creative Person of the Year Winner Nicolas Courant Ogilvy Singapore  Singapore
Southeast Asia New Business Development Person of the Year Winner Piyee Wong Zenith Malaysia
Southeast Asia Producer of the Year Winner Rom Castillo Prodigious Singapore
Commendation Earl Guico Elesi Studios Philippines
Southeast Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Winner Frederick Tong Ogilvy Singapore  Singapore
Commendation Grace Espinoza UM APAC Singapore
Southeast Asia Young Achiever of the Year Winner Ciara Baello Leo Burnett Manila Philippines
Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year Winner Jade "Jedd" Ilagan IDEASXMACHINA Philippines
Commendation Fernando Sarael Ogilvy Indonesia Indonesia
Southeast Asia Marketer of the Year Commendation Thomas Gerard Manlapat Bayer Consumer Health Philippines

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

