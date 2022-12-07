Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

> See all Agency of the Year 2022 coverage <
|REGIONAL CATEGORIES
|Category
|Winner
|Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year
|Leo Burnett
|Southeast Asia Digital Agency of the Year
|Mindshare
|Southeast Asia Independent Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Southeast Asia Media Agency of the Year
|Mindshare
|Southeast Asia PR Agency of the Year
|Ogilvy
|Southeast Asia Brand of the Year
|McDonald's (Singapore)
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Market
|Southeast Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|MRM
|Singapore
|Silver
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|Bronze
|Aiken Digital
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|Silver
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Silver
|PMAX
|Vietnam
|Bronze
|CJ WORX and Spore Bangkok
|Thailand
|Southeast Asia Best Culture
|Gold
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|Silver
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|Bronze
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Best Place to Work
|Winner
|R/GA Media Group
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
|Gold
|SOUR Bangkok
|Thailand
|Silver
|&friends
|Indonesia
|Silver
|Zorba Group
|Singapore
|Bronze
|Bud Communications
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Anak
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Jack Morton Worldwide
|Singapore
|Silver
|INVNT SINGAPORE
|Singapore
|Bronze
|SOUR Bangkok
|Thailand
|Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year
|Gold
|UM APAC
|Singapore
|Silver
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Bronze
|Initiative Malaysia
|Malaysia
|Southeast Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Silver
|INCA
|Indoensia (SEA)
|Bronze
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|Silver
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Silver
|GrowthOps Asia
|Malaysia
|Bronze
|The Huddle Room
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia Data Analytics Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Edelman Data & Intelligence
|Singapore
|Silver
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Bronze
|UM APAC
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year
|Silver
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Silver
|PMAX
|Vietnam
|Bronze
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|Southeast Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|INVNT SINGAPORE
|Singapore
|Bronze
|IdeaFactory Advertising
|Cambodia
|Southeast Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|INCA
|Indoensia (SEA)
|Gold
|T&A OGILVY VIETNAM
|Vietnam
|Silver
|MEDIABRANDS CONTENT STUDIO Thailand
|Thailand
|Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|Silver
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|Bronze
|McCann Worldgroup
|Singapore
|Bronze
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia Market Research Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Milieu Insight
|Singapore
|Silver
|Edelman Data & Intelligence
|Singapore
|Bronze
|2CV PTE. LTD.
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Performance Agency of the Year
|Gold
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|Silver
|Reprise Digital
|Singapore
|Bronze
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Southeast Asia Production Company of the Year
|Gold
|Prodigious
|Singapore
|Silver
|Elesi Studios
|Philippines
|Bronze
|FART: Visibles & Final Art Production
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Publicis Media - Precision
|Singapore
|Silver
|iProspect
|Indonesia
|Bronze
|Xaxis
|Indonesia (SEA)
|Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|GOODSTUPH
|Singapore
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|Singapore
|Bronze
|BRILLIANT & MILLION
|Thailand
|Bronze
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|Gold
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|Silver
|Prodigious
|Singapore
|Bronze
|GOODSTUPH
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Talent Development Program of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\Singapore
|Singapore
|Silver
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|Bronze
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Company/Brand
|Market
|Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|Gold
|Leo Burnett
|Mondelez International
|Indonesia
|Silver
|Ogilvy Singapore, Ogilvy Malaysia
|Mondelēz International
|Singapore
|Bronze
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Grab
|Singapore
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Market
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|ERA
|Myanmar
|Silver
|ADA
|Cambodia
|Bronze
|Mango Tango Asia
|Cambodia
|Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Silver
|Leo Burnett
|Indonesia
|Bronze
|Dentsu Creative
|Indonesia
|Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mediabrands Content Studios
|Malaysia
|Silver
|FCB SHOUT
|Malaysia
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett
|Malaysia
|Philippines Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|Silver
|Leo Burnett Manila
|Philippines
|Bronze
|Ogilvy Manila
|Philippines
|Singapore Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|Silver
|Leo Burnett
|Singapore
|Bronze
|The Secret Little Agency
|Singapore
|Thailand Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Leo Burnett Thailand
|Thailand
|Silver
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|Bronze
|Wolf BKK
|Thailand
|Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Leo Burnett
|Vietnam
|Silver
|Publicis Vietnam
|Vietnam
|Bronze
|HAPPINESS SAIGON
|Vietnam
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|ADA
|Cambodia
|Silver
|Marketing Solutions Asia
|Cambodia
|Bronze
|Moblaze
|Cambodia
|Indonesia Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Leo Burnett
|Indonesia
|Gold
|Wavemaker
|Indonesia
|Silver
|Redcomm Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Malaysia Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare Group
|Malaysia
|Silver
|Digitas
|Malaysia
|Bronze
|Mediabrands Content Studios
|Malaysia
|Philippines Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|Silver
|Mindshare Philippines
|Philippines
|Bronze
|Ogilvy Manila
|Philippines
|Singapore Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|Silver
|Mindshare Singapore
|Singapore
|Bronze
|MRM
|Singapore
|Thailand Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare
|Thailand
|Silver
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|Bronze
|dentsu X (Thailand)
|Thailand
|Bronze
|MEDIACOM
|Thailand
|Vietnam Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|T&A OGILVY VIETNAM
|Vietnam
|Silver
|Mindshare
|Vietnam
|Bronze
|Digitas Vietnam
|Vietnam
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|ADA
|Cambodia
|Silver
|ERA
|Myanmar
|Bronze
|Mango Tango Asia
|Cambodia
|Indonesia Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Redcomm Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Silver
|&friends
|Indonesia
|Bronze
|GOODSTUPH
|Indonesia
|Malaysia Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ampersand Advisory
|Malaysia
|Silver
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Bronze
|Kingdom Digital Solutions
|Malaysia
|Philippines Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|Silver
|The Huddle Room
|Philippines
|Bronze
|NuWorks Interactive Labs
|Philippines
|Singapore Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|The Secret Little Agency
|Singapore
|Silver
|Aiken Digital
|Singapore
|Bronze
|Click2View
|Singapore
|Thailand Independent Agency of the Year
|Silver
|dotMATTERS
|Thailand
|Bronze
|ADA
|Thailand
|Bronze
|GOODSTUPH
|Thailand
|Vietnam Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|HAPPINESS SAIGON
|Vietnam
|Silver
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|Bronze
|PMAX
|Vietnam
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|ADA
|Cambodia
|Bronze
|Marketing Solutions Asia
|Cambodia
|Indonesia Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|dentsu X Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Bronze
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Indonesia
|Bronze
|Wavemaker
|Indonesia
|Malaysia Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare Malaysia
|Malaysia
|Silver
|Universal McCann
|Malaysia
|Bronze
|dentsu X (Malaysia)
|Malaysia
|Philippines Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare Philippines
|Philippines
|Silver
|UM Philippines
|Philippines
|Bronze
|Initiative
|Philippines
|Singapore Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|OMD Singapore
|Singapore
|Silver
|Initiative
|Singapore
|Silver
|Starcom
|Singapore
|Thailand Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare
|Thailand
|Silver
|Zenith
|Thailand
|Bronze
|Initiative
|Thailand
|Vietnam Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|MediaCom Vietnam
|Vietnam
|Silver
|Mindshare
|Vietnam
|Bronze
|Zenith
|Vietnam
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|ERA
|Myanmar
|Indonesia PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Bronze
|Edelman
|Indonesia
|Malaysia PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Edelman
|Malaysia
|Bronze
|Ogilvy Malaysia
|Malaysia
|Philippines PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Ripple8
|Philippines
|Silver
|The EON Group
|Philippines
|Bronze
|MullenLowe MARC
|Philippines
|Singapore PR Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy Public Relations Singapore
|Singapore
|Silver
|DeVries Global
|Singapore
|Bronze
|Tate Anzur
|Singapore
|Thailand PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|Vietnam PR Agency of the Year
|Gold
|T&A OGILVY VIETNAM
|Vietnam
|Silver
|MSL
|Vietnam
|Bronze
|Tequila\ by TBWA
|Vietnam
|PEOPLE CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Nominee
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year
|Winner
|Grace Banguis-Certeza
|Spark Foundry Philippines
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|Zachary Lim
|Wavemaker Singapore
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Grace Loh
|Digitas
|Malaysia
|Southeast Asia Creative Person of the Year
|Winner
|Nicolas Courant
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia New Business Development Person of the Year
|Winner
|Piyee Wong
|Zenith
|Malaysia
|Southeast Asia Producer of the Year
|Winner
|Rom Castillo
|Prodigious
|Singapore
|Commendation
|Earl Guico
|Elesi Studios
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Frederick Tong
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|Commendation
|Grace Espinoza
|UM APAC
|Singapore
|Southeast Asia Young Achiever of the Year
|Winner
|Ciara Baello
|Leo Burnett Manila
|Philippines
|Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Jade "Jedd" Ilagan
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|Commendation
|Fernando Sarael
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Indonesia
|Southeast Asia Marketer of the Year
|Commendation
|Thomas Gerard Manlapat
|Bayer Consumer Health
|Philippines