Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

|AGENCY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Market
|Japan Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Beacon Communications
|Japan
|Silver
|GREY Tokyo
|Japan
|Bronze
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|Japan
|Korea Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA KOREA
|South Korea
|Silver
|Cheil Worldwide
|South Korea
|Bronze
|Ogilvy Korea
|South Korea
|Japan Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Accenture Song
|Japan
|Silver
|iProspect Japan
|Japan
|Bronze
|Geometry Ogilvy Japan
|Japan
|Korea Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|UM
|South Korea
|Silver
|Essence
|South Korea
|Bronze
|Ogilvy Korea
|South Korea
|Japan Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|UM
|Japan
|Silver
|Mediacom
|Japan
|Bronze
|Carat Japan
|Japan
|Korea Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|UM
|South Korea
|Silver
|Mediacom
|South Korea
|Bronze
|Assembly
|South Korea
|Japan PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Material
|Japan
|Korea PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|KPR & Associates
|South Korea
|Japan/Korea B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Creatip
|South Korea
|Japan/Korea Best Culture
|Gold
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|Japan
|Bronze
|relativ*
|Japan
|Japan/Korea Best Place to Work
|Winner
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|Japan
|Commendation
|SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP
|Japan
|Japan/Korea Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Cheil Worldwide
|South Korea
|Silver
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|Japan
|Japan/Korea Consultancy of the Year
|Gold
|Accenture Song
|Japan
|Silver
|TBWA KOREA\Disruption Consulting
|South Korea
|Bronze
|PR ONE
|South Korea
|Japan/Korea Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Cheil Worldwide
|South Korea
|Japan/Korea Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|relativ*
|Japan
|Japan/Korea E-commerce Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Japan
|Japan/Korea Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|UltraSuperNew
|Japan
|Silver
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|Japan
|Bronze
|relativ*
|Japan
|Japan/Korea Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Accenture Song
|Japan
|Gold
|Beacon Communications
|Japan
|Silver
|TBWA KOREA
|South Korea
|Japan/Korea Performance Agency of the Year
|Silver
|iProspect Japan
|Japan
|Japan/Korea Production Company of the Year
|Silver
|Media.Monks Tokyo
|Japan
|Silver
|TBWA\HAKUHODO DISCO
|Japan
|Japan/Korea Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Silver
|iProspect Japan
|Japan
|Japan/Korea Social Media Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|TBWA\HAKUHODO 65dB TOKYO
|Japan
|Japan/Korea Specialist Agency of the Year
|Gold
|McCann Health Japan
|Japan
|PEOPLE CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Nominee
|Agency
|Market
|Japan/Korea Account Person of the Year
|Winner
|Shun Ozawa
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|Japan
|Japan/Korea Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|Junichiro Kurokawa
|Accenture Song
|Japan
|Japan/Korea Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Yusuke Tanada
|Accenture Song
|Japan
|Japan/Korea Creative Person of the Year
|Winner
|Motonori Sugiyama
|Droga5
|Japan
|Japan/Korea New Business Development Team of the Year
|Winner
|Industry Team
|Accenture Song
|Japan
|Japan/Korea Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Emi Fujita
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|Japan
|Commendation
|Yasuko Takeda
|Accenture Song
|Japan
|Japan/Korea Young Achiever of the Year
|Winner
|Misa Masuda
|TBWA\HAKUHODO
|Japan
|Japan/Korea Young Business Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Rina Sato
|Accenture Song
|Japan