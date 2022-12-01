Advertising News Marketing
Staff Reporters
Dec 1, 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

See the complete winner list for the Japan/Korea region in the 2022 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

> See all Agency of the Year 2022 coverage <

> Read about Japan/Korea's big winners <

AGENCY CATEGORIES
Category Award Agency Market
Japan Creative Agency of the Year Gold Beacon Communications Japan
Silver GREY Tokyo Japan
Bronze TBWA\HAKUHODO Japan
Korea Creative Agency of the Year Gold TBWA KOREA South Korea
Silver Cheil Worldwide South Korea
Bronze Ogilvy Korea South Korea
Japan Digital Agency of the Year Gold Accenture Song Japan
Silver iProspect Japan  Japan
Bronze Geometry Ogilvy Japan Japan
Korea Digital Agency of the Year Gold UM South Korea
Silver Essence South Korea
Bronze Ogilvy Korea South Korea
Japan Media Agency of the Year Gold UM Japan
Silver Mediacom Japan
Bronze Carat Japan Japan
Korea Media Agency of the Year Gold UM South Korea
Silver Mediacom South Korea
Bronze Assembly South Korea
Japan PR Agency of the Year Silver Material Japan
Korea PR Agency of the Year Silver KPR & Associates South Korea
Japan/Korea B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Bronze Creatip South Korea
Japan/Korea Best Culture Gold TBWA\HAKUHODO Japan
Bronze relativ* Japan
Japan/Korea Best Place to Work Winner Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Japan
Commendation SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP Japan
Japan/Korea Brand Experience Agency of the Year Gold Cheil Worldwide South Korea
Silver TBWA\HAKUHODO  Japan
Japan/Korea Consultancy of the Year Gold Accenture Song Japan
Silver TBWA KOREA\Disruption Consulting South Korea
Bronze PR ONE South Korea
Japan/Korea Content Marketing Agency of the Year Gold Cheil Worldwide South Korea
Japan/Korea Customer Engagement Agency of the Year Bronze relativ* Japan
Japan/Korea E-commerce Agency of the Year Silver Accenture Song Japan
Japan/Korea Independent Agency of the Year Gold UltraSuperNew Japan
Silver Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Japan
Bronze relativ* Japan
Japan/Korea Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Gold Accenture Song Japan
Gold Beacon Communications Japan
Silver TBWA KOREA South Korea
Japan/Korea Performance Agency of the Year Silver iProspect Japan  Japan
Japan/Korea Production Company of the Year Silver Media.Monks Tokyo Japan
Silver TBWA\HAKUHODO DISCO Japan
Japan/Korea Programmatic Agency of the Year Silver iProspect Japan Japan
Japan/Korea Social Media Agency of the Year Bronze TBWA\HAKUHODO 65dB TOKYO Japan
Japan/Korea Specialist Agency of the Year Gold McCann Health Japan Japan
PEOPLE CATEGORIES
Category Award Nominee Agency Market
Japan/Korea Account Person of the Year Winner Shun Ozawa TBWA\HAKUHODO Japan
Japan/Korea Agency Head of the Year Winner Junichiro Kurokawa Accenture Song Japan
Japan/Korea Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year Winner Yusuke Tanada Accenture Song Japan
Japan/Korea Creative Person of the Year Winner Motonori Sugiyama Droga5  Japan
Japan/Korea New Business Development Team of the Year Winner Industry Team Accenture Song Japan
Japan/Korea Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Winner Emi Fujita TBWA\HAKUHODO Japan
Commendation Yasuko Takeda Accenture Song Japan
Japan/Korea Young Achiever of the Year Winner Misa Masuda TBWA\HAKUHODO Japan
Japan/Korea Young Business Leader of the Year Winner Rina Sato Accenture Song Japan

 

