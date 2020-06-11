events

Event planners sound off on the future of the industry
Jun 11, 2020
Laura Mignott

What do events look like for the rest of 2020, and into 2021 and beyond?

Will the experience and events business never be the same?
Apr 20, 2020
Ben Taylor

It's more likely we'll experience a return to normalcy, but with the addition of virtual elements honed during corona, and this is where the opportunity lies, says the APAC CEO of Project Worldwide.

Is ‘remote working’ the future of experiential?
Mar 11, 2020
Natalie Ackerman

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced businesses to implement remote working policies, but Jack Morton’s Greater China head ponders its effectiveness in the experiential space.

Ticketmaster expands into Asia with presence in Singapore and Taiwan
Feb 13, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

‘Immense growth’ in live entertainment prompts the ticketing giant to enter the region.

How agencies are adapting to Hong Kong uncertainty
Nov 28, 2019
Staff Reporters

SOUNDING BOARD: Amid the recent cancellation of projects and events in Hong Kong, we ask agency heads about the repercussions for them, and whether clients are wary about the situation.

Mass cancellation of events in Hong Kong amid protests
Nov 18, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

As clashes intensify, events including the popular Rise conference and Clockenflap music festival have been cancelled or postponed.

