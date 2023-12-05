Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

|REGIONAL AWARDS
|Greater China Creative Agency of the Year
|Ogilvy
|Greater China Digital Agency of the Year
|Mindshare
|Greater China Media Agency of the Year
|Mindshare
|Greater China PR Agency of the Year
|Ogilvy
|AGENCY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Market
China Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy China
|China
|Silver
|DENTSU CREATIVE China
|China
|Bronze
|BBDO China
|China
Hong Kong SAR Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Silver
|Ogilvy Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Bronze
|Dentsu Creative
|
Hong Kong SAR
Taiwan Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Leo Burnett
|Taiwan
|Silver
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Bronze
|Dentsu Creative Taiwan
|Taiwan
China Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare
|China
|Silver
|Ogilvy China
|China
|Bronze
|Wavemaker
|China
Hong Kong SAR Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Silver
|Mindshare Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Bronze
|PHD Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
Taiwan Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Dentsu Creative Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Silver
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Bronze
|Zenith Taiwan
|Taiwan
China Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare
|China
|Silver
|Carat
|China
|Bronze
|Wavemaker
|China
Hong Kong SAR Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Silver
|iProspect
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Bronze
|Universal McCann
|
Hong Kong SAR
Taiwan Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Carat Media Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Silver
|Starcom Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Bronze
|OMD Taiwan
|Taiwan
China PR Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy China
|China
|Silver
|Weber Shandwick
|China
|Bronze
|MSL China
|China
Hong Kong SAR PR Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy Public Relations Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Silver
|Edelman
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Bronze
|Sinclair
|
Hong Kong SAR
Taiwan PR Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Silver
|Golin Taipei
|Taiwan
|Bronze
|MSL
|Taiwan
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|McDonald's Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
|Silver
|Leo Burnett Hong Kong
|Cathay
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Bronze
|Grey Group China
|Volvo
|China
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Market
Greater China B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Publicis Sapient China
|China
|Bronze
|Sinclair
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Greater China B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Dentsu Creative Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Silver
|Digitas China
|China
|Bronze
|Assembly
|
Hong Kong SAR
Greater China Best Culture
|Gold
|Leo Burnett Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Silver
|Edelman
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Bronze
|Dentsu Creative Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Greater China Best Place to Work
|Winner
|Dentsu Creative
|
Hong Kong SAR
Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Stig&Xi
|China
|Silver
|THINK CHINA
|
Hong Kong SAR
Greater China Brand Design Agency of the Year
|Gold
|M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Silver
|Landor & Fitch
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Bronze
|MetaDesign China
|China
Greater China Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Silver
|DENTSU CREATIVE China
|China
|Bronze
|Dentsu Creative Taiwan
|Taiwan
Greater China Consultancy of the Year
|Gold
|Artefact
|China
|Silver
|Dentsu Creative Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Bronze
|Ruder Finn
|China
Greater China Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Dentsu Creative Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Gold
|Leo Burnett
|Taiwan
|Bronze
|Red Ant Asia
|China
Greater China Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|Gold
|DENTSU CREATIVE China
|China
|Silver
|TBWA\Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Bronze
|Leo Burnett
|Taiwan
Greater China Data Analytics Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Publicis EDGE
|China
|Gold
|Wavemaker
|China
|Silver
|Digitas Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
Greater China E-commerce Agency of the Year
|Gold
|PHD Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Silver
|OMD Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Bronze
|Cheil PengTai
|China
Greater China Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|AUDITOIRE
|China
|Silver
|Dentsu Public Relations Consulting Beijing
|China
Greater China Independent Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Red Ant Asia
|China
|Bronze
|Artefact
|China
|Bronze
|Ruder Finn
|China
Greater China Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Red Ant Asia
|China
|Silver
|MAX
|China
|Bronze
|Publicis Influence
|China
Greater China Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy China
|China
|Silver
|Carat
|China
|Bronze
|TBWA CHINA
|China
|Greater China Market Research Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Edelman Data and Intelligence
|Hong Kong
Greater China Performance Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Zenith China
|China
|Silver
|EssenceMediacom
|
Hong Kong SAR
|Bronze
|Wavemaker
|China
|Greater China Production Company of the Year
|Silver
|Prodigious
|China
Greater China Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Performics Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Silver
|Wavemaker
|China
Greater China Social Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA BOLT Greater China
|China
|Silver
|Energy BBDO Beijing
|China
|Bronze
|Longwise
|China
Greater China Specialist Agency of the Year
|Gold
|IT Consultis
|China
|Silver
|McCANN Health
|China
|Bronze
|Cedar Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
Greater China Talent Development Programme of the Year
|Gold
|DENTSU CREATIVE China
|China
|Silver
|Starcom Taiwan
|Taiwan
|PEOPLE CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Nominee
|Agency
|Greater China Account Person of the Year
|Winner
|Selina Li
|Mindshare
Greater China Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|Liang Dong
|
KIWI Communications
|Commendation
|Delicia Tan
|Edelman
Greater China Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|Winner
|NG BRIAN KWOK WAI
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE CHINA
|Commendation
|Karen Lv
|Zenith
|Greater China New Business Development Person of the Year
|Winner
|Catherine Fei
|Mindshare
|Greater China New Business Development Team of the Year
|Commendation
|PHD
|
PHD Hong Kong
Greater China Creative Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Kazuki Tsuburaku
|
DENTSU CREATIVE China
|Commendation
|John Koay
|Edelman
|Greater China Agency Growth Leader of the Year
|No Shortlist No Award
|Greater China Producer of the Year
|Commendation
|Peng Chen
|BBDO Beijing
|Category
|Award
|Team
|Agency
|Greater China Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
|Winner
|Marketing and Partnerships Team
|Mindshare
|Category
|Award
|Nominee
|Agency
|Greater China Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Harry Chen
|
BBDO Shanghai
Greater China Young Achiever of the Year
|Winner
|Philip Yuan
|dentsu X
|Commendation
|Christopher Lui
|PHD
|Greater China Young Business Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Nancy Yang
|PHD Media
|Greater China Young Creative Person of the Year
|Winner
|Franky Liao
|
DENTSU CREATIVE China
|BRAND CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Brand
|Market
|Greater China Brand of the Year
|Winner
|Heineken
|China
|Greater China Marketer of the Year
|No Shortlist No Award