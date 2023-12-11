News Advertising Media PR Marketing Creativity Technology
Agency of the Year 2023

See the full wrap-up of shortlists and winners for this year's AOY 2023, as well as all the detailed analysis for markets including APAC, Southeast Asia, ANZ, South Asia, and Japan/Korea here.

Welcome to the 30th edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year Awards. Since the early 1990s, the Agency of the Year Awards have existed to recognise inspiring leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance, and overall achievements in advertising and brand communications. The competition recognises excellence in local markets through five seperate regional competitions, plus the APAC and Network of the Year awards.

Catch all the shortlists, winners and detailed analysis for every region at the links below.

Shortlist

Winners list

Read about the big winners in Australia/New Zealand

Shortlist

Winners list

Read about the big winners in Greater China

Shortlist

Winners list

Read about the big winners in Japan/Korea

Shortlist

Winners list

Read about the big winners in South Asia

Shortlist

Winners list

Read about the big winners in Southeast Asia

Shortlist

Winners list

Read about the big winners in APAC

Past Agency of the Year Awards
2022202120202019201820172016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010 | 2009 | 2008

 

