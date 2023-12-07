Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

|Network Entry Category
|Asia-Pacific Creative Network of the Year
|Ogilvy
|Winner
|Asia-Pacific Digital Network of the Year
|Mindshare
|Winner
|Asia-Pacific Media Network of the Year
|Mindshare
|Winner
|Asia-Pacific PR Network of the Year
|Ogilvy
|Winner
|Agency Categories
|Region
|Entry Category
|Award
|Credited Agency
|Credited Market
|Asia-Pacific
|Asia-Pacific Best Culture
|Winner
|VaynerMedia APAC
|Singapore
|Asia-Pacific
|Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year
|Winner
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|Asia-Pacific
|Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Winner
|Wavemaker
|India
|Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Commendation
|Publicis Media—Precision
|APAC (Singapore)
|Asia-Pacific
|Asia-Pacific Talent Development Programme of the Year
|Winner
|Wavemaker Asia-Pacific
|Singapore
|Asia-Pacific Talent Development Programme of the Year
|Commendation
|IdeasXMachina
|Philippines
|Asia-Pacific
|Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year
|No Shortlist No Award
|People Categories
|Region
|Entry Category
|Credited Nominee
|Credited Agency
|Credited Market
|Asia-Pacific
|Asia-Pacific Account Person of the Year
|No Shortlist No Award
|Asia-Pacific
|Asia-Pacific Agency Growth Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Caroline Hsu
|The Hoffman Agency
|APAC (Japan)
|Asia-Pacific
|Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|James Smyllie
|Initiative
|Singapore
|Asia-Pacific
|Asia-Pacific Creative Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Reed Collins
|Ogilvy
|APAC (China)
|Asia-Pacific
|Asia-Pacific Creative Leader of the Year
|Commendation
|Josy Paul
|BBDO India
|India
|Asia-Pacific
|Asia-Pacific Programmatic Person of the Year
|No Shortlist No Award