Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

See the complete winners list for the Asia-Pacific region in the 2023 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Network Entry Category Credited Agency Award
Asia-Pacific Creative Network of the Year Ogilvy Winner
Asia-Pacific Digital Network of the Year Mindshare Winner
Asia-Pacific Media Network of the Year Mindshare Winner
Asia-Pacific PR Network of the Year Ogilvy Winner
Agency Categories
Region Entry Category Award Credited Agency Credited Market
Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Best Culture Winner VaynerMedia APAC Singapore
Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year Winner M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore
Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year Winner Wavemaker India
Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency of the Year Commendation Publicis Media—Precision APAC (Singapore)
Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Talent Development Programme of the Year Winner Wavemaker Asia-Pacific Singapore
Asia-Pacific Talent Development Programme of the Year Commendation IdeasXMachina Philippines
Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year No Shortlist No Award
People Categories  
Region Entry Category   Credited Nominee Credited Agency Credited Market
Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Account Person of the Year   No Shortlist No Award
Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Agency Growth Leader of the Year Winner Caroline Hsu The Hoffman Agency APAC (Japan)
Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year Winner James Smyllie Initiative Singapore
Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Creative Leader of the Year Winner Reed Collins Ogilvy APAC (China)
Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Creative Leader of the Year Commendation Josy Paul BBDO India India
Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Programmatic Person of the Year No Shortlist No Award

 

