Revealed: Campaign's Global Agency of the Year winners
The best agencies from around the world have been selected.
Global Creative Agency of the Year: Wieden & Kennedy (US)
Shop sees off international competition, including finalists Ogilvy Taiwan, Ogilvy Thailand, TBWA Hakuhodo and TBWA Hong Kong.
Global Creative Network of the Year: McCann Worldgroup (US)
McCann emerges victorious in the inaugural global awards. Ogilvy Asia was also in the final running.
Global Digital Innovation Agency of the Year: AnalogFolk (UK)
Shop beat a shortlist of five, including Accenture Interactive (Japan), Mindshare Indonesia, Mindshare Vietnam, and Reprise Hong Kong, to secure the prize.
Global Independent Agency of the Year: Mother (US)
Founded in London in 1996, Mother continues to go from strength to strength. The finalist field in this category included Appsynth (Thailand), CJ Worx and Spore Bangkok, Sunny Side Up (Japan) and Tomorrow (Greater China).
Global Media Agency of the Year: Manning Gottlieb OMD (UK)
The finalist field in this category included MediaCom Hong Kong, Mindshare Hong Kong, Mindshare Indonesia and Zenith Taiwan.
